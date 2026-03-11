Influential Women Showcases Anita Bustos: Senior Client Advisor at OAC Capital Advisors

CUMMING, GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cumming-Based Finance Leader Champions Client Service, Diversity, and Lifelong LearningCumming, Georgia – Anita Bustos is a seasoned financial services professional and Senior Client Advisor at OAC Capital Advisors, bringing more than four decades of experience in private banking, wealth management, and international finance.Born in Chicago and raised in Argentina, Anita initially pursued a path in marine biology before discovering her passion for finance. She began her career at Citibank in Mar del Plata, quickly progressing through the ranks and ultimately relocating to New York and later Miami. Her fluency in Spanish and global perspective became invaluable assets, particularly in serving high-net-worth clients across Latin America. Over a 35-year tenure at Citibank, she held the position of Director in the Private Bank, specializing in complex investment needs spanning hedge funds, private equity, trusts, real estate, and multi-jurisdictional portfolios.Following her retirement from Citibank in 2019, Anita continued to serve select clients through multi-family office platforms, holding senior advisory roles with Clairmont Investment Advisors, Octogone NA, and ultimately OAC Capital Advisors. Today, she works in a semi-retired capacity, managing a small number of long-standing client relationships from home while maintaining the high standards and personalized service that defined her banking career.Known for her disciplined work ethic, curiosity, and commitment to continuous learning, Anita attributes her success to perseverance, constant curiosity, and a dedication to serving her clients, particularly non-English speaking customers. Her drive to provide meaningful guidance has shaped a career rooted in service and excellence. She credits some of her growth to mentorship and structured learning, including pursuing a Master’s Degree in Finance, which strengthened her expertise and professional confidence.For young women entering the financial services industry, Anita offers practical and empowering advice: strive to exceed expectations, seek mentorship, ask thoughtful questions, and continuously advance knowledge and capabilities through structured learning and professional development. She emphasizes the importance of confidence and competitiveness, but also underscores a core value: always be kind, especially toward those with less experience or responsibility.Anita acknowledges that her industry faces challenges such as underrepresentation in leadership, bias, stereotyping, and demanding work-life dynamics. Yet she highlights the opportunities these challenges present. With a growing demand for diverse perspectives, firms increasingly recognize that gender-diverse teams outperform in risk management, decision-making, and client engagement. As a result, more organizations offer leadership programs, mentorship and sponsorship channels, and flexible work arrangements. Women are increasingly leading teams, managing funds, and running business lines, helping reshape outdated aspects of the industry and creating more inclusive, collaborative, and ethical work environments.Core to Anita’s professional philosophy are integrity, client-centered service, and respect. She prioritizes clients’ needs, consistently avoids conflicts of interest, and acts with loyalty and good faith. Honesty and transparency guide her decision-making and relationships, forming the foundation of every interaction.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Anita is deeply committed to philanthropy and community service. For over 26 years, she has been an active sponsor through World Vision, supporting children in India, Cambodia, and Ecuador with education, clean water, healthcare, and essential resources. She has also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, participating in hands-on home-building projects.Outside of her career and philanthropic work, Anita enjoys spending time with her three dogs and staying active through paddleball.A proud mother and lifelong learner, Anita Bustos embodies compassion, resilience, and a global perspective, leaving a meaningful impact on both her clients and the communities she serves. Her career reflects a rare combination of financial expertise, mentorship, and service-driven leadership, making her a role model for the next generation of women in finance.Learn More about Anita Bustos:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/anita-bustos or through her profile on OAC Capital Advisors, https://www.oacadvisors.com/about/team/anita-bustos Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.