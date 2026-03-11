Greece’s Regional Property Markets Show Up to 11% Rental Yields in 2025, Passportivity Report Finds

Newly built residential properties in Greece continue to outperform the secondary market due to limited supply and higher energy efficiency standards From 2017 to 2025, the average price per m² of residential real estate in Greece increased by 42.5% Greece Golden Visa may be obtained through the purchase of a residential or commercial property top 5 Greek Regional Markets by Gross Rental Yield 2025

When purchasing property under the Greece Golden Visa programme, only long-term rental is permitted. Short-term tourist rentals are not allowed for qualifying properties. ” — Elena Garnitsarik Head of the Legal Department

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Residential property markets in Greek regions outside Athens are entering a new growth phase, driven by infrastructure investment, rising foreign demand, and changes to the Greece Golden Visa programme. The Passportivity’s report shows that average purchase prices start at €784 per m², while gross rental yields reach up to 10—11% per annum in selected regional cities. The findings highlight a shift of investor attention from overheated prime destinations toward mainland regions with stronger income fundamentals and long-term appreciation potential.Real Estate as a Liquid Investment Asset and a Greece Golden Visa BasisSince 2020, property prices in Greece have increased by approximately 25% nationwide, reflecting sustained post-pandemic recovery, infrastructure investment, and strengthening demand fundamentals.For investors seeking residence through real estate acquisition, this dynamic offers a dual advantage: potential capital appreciation upon resale and access to a renewable 5-year residence permit. Provided market conditions remain favourable, property value growth can enhance overall return on investment while maintaining compliance with programme requirements.In 2024, the Greek government raised the minimum investment threshold for the Golden Visa programme to €400,000 in most regions and €800,000 in prime areas such as Attica, Thessaloniki, Mykonos, and Santorini. As a result, investor demand has been redistributed toward regional markets.Key growth drivers identified in the report include:● new motorway construction in Western Greece;● airport modernisation projects;● port upgrades in coastal regions;● tourism and resort development in Epirus and Halkidiki;● regional recovery programmes in Thessaly.These projects are expected to extend tourist seasons, improve accessibility, and stimulate year-round rental demand.Where in Greece Rental Yields are HighestThe strongest rental yields are observed in regional centres where demand is supported by permanent residents rather than seasonal tourism. Unlike resort destinations, these markets combine low entry prices of €784—1,250 per m² with stable year-round rental demand driven by universities, hospitals, public institutions, and regional employers.As a result, vacancy rates remain relatively low, and rental income is less exposed to seasonal volatility. This structural demand explains why income-focused investors are increasingly shifting attention away from purely tourist-driven locations.By contrast, coastal resort areas such as Halkidiki or parts of the Peloponnese demonstrate lower yields, typically starting at 4.5%, but offer stronger long-term capital appreciation due to limited land supply and sustained holiday demand.This divergence highlights a clear strategic choice for investors: prioritise immediate rental efficiency in inland regional centres or focus on capital growth potential in supply-constrained coastal markets.According to Elena Garnitsarik, Head of the Legal Department at Immigrant Invest, when purchasing property under the Greece Golden Visa programme, only long-term rentals are permitted, while short-term tourist rentals are not allowed for qualifying properties. This makes regional markets with stable year-round demand from students, professionals, and local residents particularly attractive, as they provide more predictable income compared to purely tourist-orientated destinations.New-Build Properties Outperform Older StockThe Passportivity report highlights a widening performance gap between newly built and secondary market properties:１ Apartments up to five years old increased in value by 10.2%.𝟮 Properties older than five years rose by 8.1%.Newly built apartments, townhouses, and villas more frequently meet modern planning standards, cadastral requirements, and energy efficiency criteria, reducing legal risks.This trend is particularly relevant for investors applying under the Greece Golden Visa programme, where a minimum property size of 120 m² is required for the €400,000 and €800,000 thresholds. New-build properties are typically easier to finance and more attractive for long-term rents. As a result, the primary market increasingly aligns with the structural requirements of residence-by-investment applicants, further reinforcing price growth in the segment.Outlook for 2026Passportivity analysts expect moderate but steady price growth in 2026, particularly in:● coastal areas benefiting from transport upgrades;● Thessaly, following infrastructure recovery works;● Epirus, supported by EU-backed development funding;● Halkidiki, where demand consistently exceeds supply.The market is moving toward a more sustainable growth model, with price dynamics increasingly tied to infrastructure quality, liveability, and long-term rental fundamentals.About Passportivity Passportivity is an international law company specialising in residence- and citizenship-by-investment solutions, including the Greece Golden Visa by real estate investment. The company provides end-to-end support to private investors, entrepreneurs, and globally mobile families seeking second residency or citizenship options.Passportivity’s services include legal structuring, real estate selection, Due Diligence, and full support throughout the application process across Europe and other jurisdictions. The company works with licensed lawyers, developers, and financial professionals to ensure compliance, transparency, and strategic investment alignment.

