Walker Slater Showcases Scottish Craftsmanship Through Its Signature Tweed Jacket Collection

The Walker Slater collection of tweed jackets represents a masterclass in Scottish heritage and contemporary tailoring excellence, making each garment a versatile staple for the modern wardrobe. Founded in 1989, Walker Slater focuses on a clean silhouette and a strong appreciation for traditional fabrics, featuring resilient Harris Tweed and supple lambswool blends.

Story and Philosophy

At the core of the Walker Slater brand is a commitment to championing the heritage of woollen fabrics, a mission that has remained consistent since the brand’s beginnings in the Scottish Highlands. Following relocation to the historic Old Town of Edinburgh, the focus expanded toward sustainable, hard-wearing clothing designed to withstand challenging weather conditions.

Each jacket is carefully developed by an in-house design team, drawing inspiration from vintage British tailoring to create a sharp and refined silhouette suitable for a wide range of settings. The philosophy often referred to as the “Silent Salesman” approach emphasizes craftsmanship, allowing the quality of the fabric and the precision of the cut to define the garment.

A charcoal herringbone Edward jacket paired with signature navy trousers creates a balanced ensemble of tailored separates. The collection features a variety of textures and patterns, each reflecting enduring craftsmanship designed to last for years.

The Fabric: Harris Tweed

A defining feature of the Walker Slater collection is the range of Harris Tweed jackets, widely recognized for durability, warmth, and distinctive texture. This resilient fabric is produced from wool sourced from Cheviot and Scottish Blackface sheep, creating a dense and springy cloth with a characteristic heavy-weight feel.

The fabric features a dry, textured, and characterful handle that distinguishes authentic tweed from mass-produced alternatives. Beyond tradition, Harris Tweed also serves as a practical material suited to the unpredictable weather conditions often experienced in Edinburgh and across the Scottish coast.

Tailoring Techniques and Construction

A technical hallmark of the jackets is the 1416-thread warp density, contributing to structural integrity and long-term shape retention. This construction allows garments to maintain their intended silhouette even after years of wear.

An architectural approach to tailoring incorporates a high-cut armhole, producing a slimmer and sharper profile while increasing ease of movement. Waist shaping begins higher on the frame, balancing contemporary aesthetics with comfort.

Finding the Perfect Fit

Selecting the correct fit involves understanding the distinct characteristics of each model. The Edward design features a higher-cut armhole that creates a sharper, modern profile. The Martin model offers a more traditional drape with a slightly roomier structure.

The wrist-bone test remains a reliable guideline for determining sleeve length. Sleeves should sit at the hinge of the wrist, allowing a small portion of the shirt cuff to remain visible while maintaining a polished appearance.

Commitment to Sustainability

Sustainability remains central to Walker Slater’s philosophy. Wool naturally provides biodegradability, breathability, and durability, making it one of the most sustainable materials in fashion.

Close collaboration with regional mills, including Harris Tweed Hebrides, allows for the development of exclusive fabrics inspired by the landscapes of Scotland. Ethical production practices and fair wages support responsible manufacturing while preserving traditional craftsmanship.

Prestigious Partnerships and Heritage Credentials

Recognition as a specialist in tweed has resulted in collaborations with several national institutions. Partnerships with Scottish Rugby and national football teams highlight garments designed to represent Scottish identity on a global stage.

Additional collaborations with the University of Edinburgh and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo further reinforce the brand’s connection to British heritage and cultural institutions.

Styling a Walker Slater Jacket

A tweed jacket pairs naturally with Shetland knitwear or a crisp cotton shirt, creating a refined yet relaxed appearance. Matching waistcoats can complete a full three-piece ensemble for more formal occasions.

Accessories provide the finishing detail. Silk pocket squares, traditional tweed caps, or leather hip flasks complement the overall aesthetic while reinforcing the heritage style associated with the Walker Slater brand. Whether purchased in London boutiques or through online platforms, a Walker Slater jacket remains a timeless investment in craftsmanship and tradition.

