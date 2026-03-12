gategroup Selected by Vueling as Retail-on-Board and Catering Partner Across Its Network

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- gategroup , the global leader in airline catering and retail-on-board, today announced a new strategic partnership with Vueling, an IAG airline and one of Europe’s leading carriers with a central role in connectivity across Spain. The partnership will enhance Vueling’s onboard retail experience through innovation, technology, and data-driven decision-making.[Zurich/Barcelona]. gategroup will support Vueling with a 360º digital retail ecosystem designed to enhance the customer experience while driving operational efficiency, aligned with Vueling’s commitment to make travel even more simple, modern, and enjoyable. Through gateretail’s integrated suite of retail technology, Vueling will benefit from real-time insights, advanced data analytics, and new digital touchpoints designed to streamline operations and create new inflight services opportunities.Beyond retail excellence, gategroup will support Vueling by providing a future-ready, scalable Retail-on-Board and connectivity model designed to enhance the onboard experience for customers. This includes curated culinary solutions through gategourmet and Evertaste, offering high-quality, diverse meal options tailored to passenger preferences, alongside healthy meals for crew and pilots produced through centralized facilities that ensure consistency and safety across the value chain.“We are honored to partner with Vueling to amplify the unique spirit of their brand," said Christoph Schmitz, CEO of gategroup. "By leveraging our retail expertise with cutting-edge digital tools, we’re not just selling products—we’re creating a seamless, user-centric journey that enhances the passenger experience and drives long-term value for Vueling.”“At Vueling, we are constantly looking for new ways to enhance our passengers’ onboard experience. This partnership with gategroup will allow us to introduce new retail and culinary concepts while leveraging advanced technology to make our inflight offering more relevant, convenient, and enjoyable for our customers,” said Melanie Berry, Chief Customer Officer at Vueling.The collaboration will also feature continuous innovation sessions where gategroup and Vueling teams co-develop new retail and product concepts to stay at the forefront of industry evolution.This partnership underscores gategroup’s commitment to delivering smarter, more connected travel experiences through its global portfolio of catering, retail, and technology solutions.About gategroupgategroup is a leading global provider of airline catering, retail-on-board, and hospitality products and services. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the company serves millions of passengers through a network of nearly 200 locations in more than 60 countries. By leveraging innovation and operational expertise, gategroup partners with the world’s leading airlines to create exceptional travel experiences. Learn more at www.gategroup.com About VuelingVueling, a company belonging to the IAG group, is a benchmark airline in Europe and key to connectivity in Spain.It is a leader in its main base in the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, and in other relevant markets in Spain such as Bilbao. It also leads the connection between the peninsula and the Balearic and Canary Islands. At an international level, it is working to strengthen its presence in bases such as Paris-Orly or London-Gatwick. The company has a network of around 250 routes a year connecting 30 countries. In 2025, it has operated more than 225,000 flights and carried 38 million passengers.With more than 5,000 employees, Vueling is Europe's only Top Employer airline. The company is strongly committed to the decarbonisation of the sector and, as part of the IAG group, has committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through the implementation of the FlightPath Net Zero strategy.True to its digital DNA, Vueling was the first airline to sell tickets through the mobile application and to have a digital boarding pass with a QR code. The airline also has a team of more than 600 people working in its innovation hubs in Barcelona and Zaragoza.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.