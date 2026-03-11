Institute of Risk Management Announces Formation of IRM Asia Sdn Bhd in Malaysia and HRD Corp Training Provider Status

Stephen Sidebottom, Chair IRM Victoria Robinson FCIM, Head of Partnerships Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of Risk Management (IRM), the leading global professional body for risk management, is proud to announce the official formation of its Malaysian subsidiary, IRM Asia Sdn Bhd, marking a significant milestone in its strategic growth across the ASEAN region.This development is part of IRM’s broader vision to strengthen its presence in Asia by working closely with its regional Groups and connecting back to its headquarters in London and the global risk community.The new subsidiary, which is now an HRD Corp registered training provider will serve as a hub for lifelong learning, professional development, networking, and thought leadership, supporting businesses and individuals in managing risk effectively in a rapidly evolving environment.IRM Asia Sdn Bhd set up board will be chaired by: Dr Ian Livsey, Chief Executive Officer of IRM. Joining him on the Board as Directors are Zaf Khan CFIRM, (Chair of the IRM Malaysia Group), Colin McRorey, SIRM (main IRM Board member) and Victoria Robinson FCIM, Head of Partnerships, IRM - bringing extensive expertise in risk management, strategic operations, communications and business development. More Directors from across the ASEAN region will be added in time.In addition to its formation, IRM Asia is delighted to announce that it is now an approved Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) training provider in Malaysia. This will enable IRM to deliver its globally recognised lifelong learning programmes locally, ensuring that Malaysian professionals have access to funding for our world-class risk management education, training and certification. Being an accredited HRD training provider means the IRM is formally recognised by to deliver eligible, quality-assured training programmes that employers can claim under HRD Corp funding.Stephen Sidebottom, Chairman of IRM says:"Our commitment to lifelong learning is at the heart of IRM’s mission. We are dedicated to developing risk professionals at every stage of their careers - from entry-level to Chief Risk Officer – to help organisations build resilience and foster healthy risk cultures for the benefit of business and society.I would like to thank all our regional members for their commitment and ongoing support and to Vicky Robinson, Head of Partnerships, Asia in making this vision a reality."To celebrate this milestone, IRM will host an official launch event later in the year in Kuala Lumpur, bringing together industry leaders, members, and partners to discuss the future of risk management in Asia.IRM has also recently upgraded its membership with the British Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (BMCC) to Sterling level and joined BritCham Singapore as a Sterling member, reinforcing its commitment to regional collaboration. IRM Asia also looks forward to working closely with BritCham Indonesia as part of its ongoing efforts to support risk management excellence across ASEAN.We have a range of partnership opportunities available, including:• Corporate membership• Strategic partnerships• Events• Media partnerships• Thought leadership• Sponsorship, joint projects, and curriculum development.For further information or partnership enquiries, please contact:Victoria Robinson, Head of Partnerships Asia: victoria.robinson@theirm.orgFor information on our HRD funded qualifications/courses please contact: training@theirm.org

