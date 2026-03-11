Indonesia Construction Equipment Market to Reach 31.92 Thousand Units by 2031, Reinforcing Dominance in Southeast Asia

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

Construction and Infrastructure Projects Continue to Drive Over 40% of Total Equipment Demand

Digital Edge announced a $4.5 billion investment to develop the CGK Campus, one of Indonesia’s largest hyperscale data center projects.” — Laura Dwan

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indonesia remains the largest construction equipment market in Southeast Asia, serving as a key growth hub for global OEMs. According to recent research by Arizton, the Indonesia construction equipment market reached 21.69 thousand units in 2025 and is projected to expand to 31.92 thousand units by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.65%. Sustained investments in national infrastructure programs, mineral down streaming, and renewable energy projects continue to drive equipment demand, reinforcing Indonesia’s strategic importance for construction and mining equipment manufacturers operating in Southeast Asia.

Report Snapshot:

MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2031): 31.92 Thousand Units

MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2025): 21.69 Thousand Units

CAGR- VOLUME (2025-2031): 6.65%

MARKET SIZE- REVENUE (2031): USD 3.02 Billion

HISTORIC YEAR: 2022-2024

BASE YEAR: 2025

FORECAST YEAR: 2026-2031

EQUIPMENT TYPE: Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and Other Equipment

END-USERS: Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, and Others

Data Center Expansion Fueling Indonesia’s Construction Equipment Demand

Indonesia’s rapid data center expansion is creating new construction demand across the country. Large hyperscale and AI-ready data center projects require extensive earthworks, reinforced foundations, and complex structural construction, driving the use of excavators, bulldozers, compactors, dump trucks, cranes, and concrete equipment during early and structural phases. Major developments, including, Digital Edge’s $4.5 billion CGK Campus and new hyperscale facilities across Greater Jakarta, highlight how Indonesia’s growing cloud and AI infrastructure is translating into increased deployment of construction equipment on large-scale project sites.

Automation Gains Strategic Ground in Indonesia’s Construction Equipment Market Indonesia’s construction industry is increasingly adopting automated and smart construction equipment to address labor shortages and rising project complexity across large infrastructure and mining projects. Contractors are integrating real-time data analytics, remote operations, and equipment monitoring systems to improve productivity and project efficiency. In response, global manufacturers are expanding automation capabilities. For instance, Caterpillar is advancing remote and autonomous operations through its Cat MineStar Command platform, while Zoomlion introduced more than 20 intelligent and green equipment models at the Construction Machinery and Mining Indonesia 2025, highlighting the growing shift toward digitally enabled construction operations in Indonesia.

Global OEM Investments Advance Electric Construction Equipment Adoption in Indonesia

Indonesia is accelerating the transition toward electric and zero-emission construction equipment as the government advances its industrial electrification strategy and net-zero emissions targets. This policy push is encouraging equipment manufacturers to integrate sustainable and energy-efficient technologies into heavy machinery used across infrastructure, mining, and industrial projects. Global manufacturers are expanding their electric construction equipment portfolios to capture this emerging demand. For example, LiuGong Machinery announced a $317 million investment to develop one of the largest heavy equipment manufacturing facilities in Indonesia at Artha Industrial Hill in 2025. Such investments are strengthening Indonesia’s position as a growing hub for sustainable construction equipment manufacturing while accelerating the adoption of electric and low-emission machinery across public and private sector infrastructure projects.

Why Rising Construction Costs in Indonesia are Slowing New Equipment Investments

Rising construction costs in Indonesia are increasingly influencing contractors’ equipment investment decisions. Higher material prices, labor costs, and supply chain disruptions pushed project expenses upward in 2025, with foundation construction costs increasing by nearly 15%. Data from Statistics Indonesia also shows Bengkulu’s Construction Cost Index reached 96.13 in 2025, reflecting persistent cost pressures across the sector. In addition, land acquisition challenges and project cost overruns, including delays in the Serang–Panimbang Toll Road, have slowed construction timelines and reduced equipment utilization on several projects. As material inflation and a weaker rupiah increase import costs, many contractors are delaying new machinery purchases and shifting toward equipment rentals or used machinery, which is moderating demand for new construction equipment in Indonesia.

The Indonesia Construction Equipment Market Research Report Includes Segments By

• Earthmoving Equipment: Excavator, Backhoe Loaders, Wheeled Loaders, and Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, and Motor Graders)

• Road Construction Equipment: Road Rollers and Asphalt Pavers

• Material Handling Equipment: Crane, Forklift & Telescopic Handlers, and Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, and Scissor lifts)

• Other Construction Equipment: Dumper, Concrete Mixer, and Concrete Pump Truck

• End Users: Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, and Other End Users

Top Manufactures in the Indonesia Construction Equipment Market

Key Vendors

• Caterpillar

• Komatsu

• Hitachi Construction Machinery

• Volvo CE

• Liebherr

• SANY

• XCMG

• LiuGong

• JCB

• Zoomlion

• HD Hyundai Construction Equipment

• Kobelco

Other Prominent Vendors

• BOMAG GmbH

• Bobcat

• CNH Industrial N.V.

• Toyota Material Handling International (TMHI)

• DEVELON

• Tadano

• Terex Corporation

• Manitou Group

• Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

• Dynapac

• Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

• SAKAI Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Sumitomo Construction Machinery

• KATO Works Co., Ltd.

Distributor Profiles

• PT Indotruck Utama

• PT. ALTRAK 1978

• PT Multicrane Perkasa

• PT United Tractors Tbk

• PT. United Equipment Indonesia (UNIQUIP)

• PT Hexindo Adiperkasa Tbk

