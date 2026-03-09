Information for citizens stranded abroad due to the situation in the Middle East

SLOVENIA, March 9 - Monday, 9 March, 17:15

The Ministry will continue to assist all citizens by providing advice and information on the available options for returning home. Should we receive information about providers organising additional commercial flights from destinations where Slovenian citizens are currently located, this information will be communicated without delay.

All citizens who have already obtained airline tickets or have left their locations are kindly requested to notify the Ministry at odhod.mzez@gov.si.

Citizens may still contact the 114 Call Centre this week (according to the adjusted schedule). The Centre is available every working day from 8:00 to 22:00 CET:

1 For calls from Slovenia, dial the toll-free number 114

2 For calls from abroad, dial +386 1 478 5000

For any questions, citizens may contact: