Eurisko launches Lebanon’s first AI-first coding academy to train the next generation of intelligent software engineers

Eurisko launches Lebanon’s first AI-first coding academy

Eurisko launches Lebanon’s first AI-first coding academy to train developers in AI-augmented software engineering, system design, and the full SDLC.

BEIRUT, LEBANON, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eurisko, a regional leader in enterprise mobile development, digital platform engineering, and artificial intelligence solutions, has announced the launch of Lebanon’s first AI-first coding academy, a pioneering initiative designed to train a new generation of software engineers capable of building complex digital platforms in the era of artificial intelligence.

The Eurisko AI-First Coding Academy introduces a new model of engineering education that reflects the reality of modern software development. Rather than focusing only on programming languages or narrow technical specialization, the academy prepares developers to master the full software development lifecycle while learning how to collaborate effectively with artificial intelligence systems that are increasingly becoming an integral part of modern engineering workflows.

The initiative builds on Eurisko’s long-standing commitment to innovation and engineering excellence. Since its founding in 2009, Eurisko has established itself as one of the region’s leading enterprise software development companies, delivering large-scale mobile applications, digital banking platforms, OTT streaming technologies, and enterprise digital experience solutions used by millions of users across the Middle East and international markets.

Over the past fifteen years, Eurisko has helped banks, governments, media organizations, and large enterprises build mission-critical digital platforms that demand the highest levels of reliability, scalability, and security. The company has been widely recognized for its expertise in enterprise mobile development, creating sophisticated mobile applications and digital ecosystems that power digital services for some of the region’s most prominent institutions.

Today, as artificial intelligence begins to transform the way software is designed, developed, and maintained, Eurisko is once again investing ahead of the curve by preparing engineers for the next evolution of the industry: AI-augmented software development.

A new era of software engineering

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence has introduced a profound shift in how software engineers work. AI-powered tools can now generate code, assist with debugging, accelerate testing, and help design architectures. However, the ability to effectively leverage these tools requires engineers who understand systems deeply and can guide AI toward producing reliable and scalable results.

Recognizing this shift, Eurisko designed its AI-First Coding Academy to train developers not only to write code but also to think like architects and product builders.

The academy focuses on developing engineers who understand how digital platforms operate across every layer of technology, from system architecture and infrastructure to user experience and continuous delivery.

Participants are trained across the full spectrum of software engineering disciplines, including system design and scalable architecture, product thinking and digital experience engineering, cloud-native application development, microservices and distributed systems, DevSecOps practices, quality assurance and testing strategies, and the entire software development lifecycle from concept to deployment and ongoing evolution.

This holistic approach ensures that developers graduating from the program are capable of designing and building enterprise-grade platforms rather than simply implementing individual features within a system.

Training developers for AI-native development

A central pillar of the Eurisko AI-First Coding Academy is preparing engineers to work effectively in the emerging world of AI-native software development.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a collaborator in the software engineering process. Modern developers increasingly work alongside AI coding assistants, automated development tools, and intelligent agents that can accelerate development cycles while improving productivity.

The academy teaches developers how to work effectively with these technologies while maintaining the architectural rigor and engineering discipline required for enterprise systems.

Participants receive training in prompt engineering techniques tailored for software development, enabling them to structure prompts that produce reliable and production-ready code. They learn how to collaborate with AI coding assistants and development copilots, how to integrate AI tools into development workflows, and how to orchestrate AI agents across different phases of the software development lifecycle.

The curriculum also introduces emerging development practices such as “vibe coding,” where engineers collaborate interactively with AI tools to rapidly prototype and refine solutions while maintaining full control over system architecture and engineering quality.

Equally important, the academy emphasizes critical thinking and validation. Developers are trained to review AI-generated code, ensure architectural consistency across large codebases, and guarantee that AI-assisted development meets the stringent standards required by enterprise platforms.

This balanced approach allows engineers to harness the productivity gains of artificial intelligence without compromising the reliability and scalability expected from modern digital systems.

Building on a legacy of enterprise mobile innovation

The creation of the AI-First Coding Academy is a natural extension of Eurisko’s long-standing leadership in enterprise mobile development and digital platform engineering.

Since 2009, Eurisko has played a key role in shaping the digital transformation of major organizations across the Middle East. The company has delivered large-scale mobile applications and digital platforms used by banks, telecom operators, media networks, and government institutions.

These solutions often serve millions of users and must meet strict requirements in performance, availability, security, and user experience.

Over the years, Eurisko has developed deep expertise in building highly scalable architectures capable of supporting high-traffic environments while maintaining seamless user experiences across mobile devices, web platforms, and connected ecosystems.

The company’s work spans multiple industries, including financial services, media and entertainment, telecommunications, government services, and enterprise digital transformation.

Through this experience, Eurisko has developed a strong engineering culture centered around architectural thinking, platform scalability, and long-term system sustainability.

The new academy ensures that the next generation of engineers continues to build on these principles while embracing the capabilities introduced by artificial intelligence.

Strengthening Eurisko’s digital platforms

Another strategic objective of the academy is strengthening Eurisko’s internal engineering capabilities and supporting the continued evolution of the company’s digital platforms.

Eurisko has developed several advanced technology platforms that power digital services across multiple industries.

These include the Eurisko Digital Banking Platform, which supports financial institutions in delivering secure and scalable digital banking services, and the Eurisko OTT Platform, which powers large-scale streaming services for media companies.

The company also builds enterprise digital experience platforms, AI-enabled engagement systems, and advanced mobile applications designed to deliver seamless digital experiences.

Developers trained through the academy will contribute directly to the design and development of these platforms, helping Eurisko continue delivering high-performance solutions that meet the demanding requirements of enterprise clients.

By integrating AI-assisted development practices into its engineering culture, Eurisko ensures that its teams remain capable of building next-generation digital systems that combine architectural sophistication with rapid innovation.

Preparing developers for global collaboration

Eurisko collaborates with leading enterprises, consulting firms, financial institutions, and technology partners across multiple markets.

Many of the company’s projects involve large-scale digital ecosystems that integrate with complex infrastructures, cloud platforms, and enterprise data systems.

The academy therefore prepares developers to operate in sophisticated enterprise environments where software must meet strict standards in security, scalability, compliance, and operational reliability.

Participants learn how to design architectures that support high availability, integrate with large-scale data infrastructures, and deliver seamless digital experiences for millions of users.

Through this initiative, Eurisko continues strengthening its ability to deliver world-class digital solutions and maintain long-term partnerships with major organizations across industries.

Investing in Lebanon’s technology ecosystem

Beyond strengthening Eurisko’s engineering capabilities, the AI-First Coding Academy also represents a major investment in Lebanon’s technology ecosystem.

Lebanon has long been known for producing talented engineers with strong analytical skills and technical adaptability. Despite economic challenges, the country continues to generate highly capable technology professionals.

Eurisko’s academy aims to harness this talent and equip developers with the advanced capabilities required to succeed in a global software industry increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

By focusing on modern architecture, AI-assisted development, and enterprise-grade engineering practices, Eurisko hopes to help position Lebanon as a regional hub for advanced software development and digital innovation.

Leadership perspective

“This academy reflects how software engineering itself is evolving,” said Ziad Tawk, Founder of Eurisko.

“For many years we have been building enterprise mobile platforms and digital ecosystems used by millions of people across the region. Today artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming the way software is designed and built. The engineers of tomorrow will not simply write code. They will orchestrate intelligent systems, collaborate with AI agents, and design complex architectures with unprecedented speed and efficiency. Through this academy we are preparing developers to master the entire software lifecycle while leveraging the full potential of AI.”

Edgard Tawk, CEO of Eurisko, added:

“Since 2009 Eurisko has been committed to building world-class digital platforms and investing in engineering excellence. The AI-First Coding Academy represents the next evolution of that commitment. By combining deep system design expertise with AI-enabled development practices, we are empowering our developers to continue delivering innovative solutions for our partners and clients while shaping the future of software engineering.”

About Eurisko

Founded in 2009, Eurisko is a regional technology company specializing in enterprise mobile development, digital transformation, fintech platforms, OTT streaming technologies, and artificial intelligence solutions.

The company designs and develops large-scale digital platforms for banks, media organizations, governments, and enterprises across the Middle East and international markets.

Eurisko’s technology powers digital banking systems, mobile applications, streaming platforms, and advanced digital experience ecosystems used by millions of users worldwide.

