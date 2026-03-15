Chicago Video Production Company, Kenneth L. Dixon Photography Offers full Services for Brands and Businesses

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenneth L. Dixon Photography Chicago, a premier creative agency specializing in high-end cinematography and visual artistry, officially announces the launch of its newly integrated 6K visual production suite. This operational expansion is designed to provide a comprehensive, end to end solution for corporate entities and commercial brands seeking cinema-grade content. By merging advanced 6K capture technology with FAA certified aerial intelligence, the firm is setting a new benchmark for technical precision in the Midwest’s media landscape.The announcement comes at a time when digital engagement relies heavily on high fidelity storytelling. Led by a full time cinematographer with over six years of professional experience, Kenneth L Dixon Photography is transitioning its workflow to a "6K First" model. This shift ensures that every production, from internal corporate communications to national brand films, benefits from maximum resolution and post production flexibility. The agency’s move to centralize all 4K and 6K in-house editing at their West Loop headquarters allows for faster turnaround times without compromising the artisanal quality of the final deliverable.Elevating Brand Storytelling with High Fidelity CinematographyThe core of this expansion is the agency's enhanced commercial division. As a specialized video production company , Kenneth L. Dixon Photography has optimized its workflow to support the rigorous demands of global brands. Having already earned the trust of industry leaders such as New Balance, Wilson, CDK Global, and SureWerx Oberon, the firm is now scaling its resources to offer dedicated brand film packages. These packages integrate traditional ground level cinematography with sophisticated motion graphics and sound design.A key component of this new service tier is the integration of advanced aerial perspectives. As an FAA certified drone operator, the agency provides legal and safe aerial cinematography that adds a high-production-value dimension to any project. This capability is essential for large scale event coverage and commercial real estate showcases. Detailed information regarding these specialized flight operations and integrated aerial packages can be found at: https://kennethldixonphotography.com/drone-services-chicago Versatile Visual Solutions from Corporate Headshots to Destination EventsBeyond the commercial cinema space, the firm is also expanding its photography department to better serve the professional and private sectors inChicago. Recognizing the need for a cohesive visual identity, the agency offers a "Multi Media Synergy" package. This allows a Chicago Photographer from the team to capture professional headshots and high end event photography simultaneously with video production, ensuring a consistent look and feel across all marketing channels.This versatility extends to the firm’s highly acclaimed lifestyle and private event sector. The photography department continues to push boundaries in food photography and engagement sessions, applying the same 6K color grading techniques used in their films to static imagery. For those planning high-profile celebrations, the agency’s dedicated wedding division offers tailored capture plans for local and international destination projects. More information on these specialized wedding and engagement services is available at: https://kennethldixonphotography.com/photography/wedding-photographer-chicago "Our goal with this 6K integration is to eliminate the technical barriers between a brand’s vision and their audience’s experience," says Kenneth L. Dixon, Principal Cinematographer and Founder of Kenneth L. Dixon Photography. "By combining my six years of visual artistry with the latest in FAA certified technology and high resolution capture, we are providing a streamlined, professional experience that allows our clients to compete on a global stage while staying rooted in Chicago's creative energy."The agency remains headquartered at 1016 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL, where it continues to serve clients citywide while maintaining the infrastructure for large scale destination assignments. The launch of the 6K suite is effective immediately, with new project consultations now open for the 2026 fiscal year.About Kenneth L. Dixon Photography ChicagoKenneth L. Dixon Photography Chicago is a full service video production and photography company based in the West Loop of Chicago. Led by a veteran cinematographer with over six years of experience, the firm specializes in commercial brand films, corporate communications, professional headshots, and high-end event coverage. Utilizing 4K and 6K technology and FAA certified drone operations, they provide a sophisticated visual edge for both global brands and private clients.Website: https://kennethldixonphotography.com/ Address: 1016 W Jackson Blvd #3003, Chicago, IL 60607, United States

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