The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Analysis Report on Car Rental Market Size, Share, and Trends by Product

Expected to grow to $265.3 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The car rental industry has been experiencing steady expansion as more people seek flexible transportation options for both business and leisure purposes. With the rising demand for convenient travel and evolving mobility needs, the market is set to continue growing in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional highlights, and future prospects shaping this sector.

Understanding the Car Rental Market Size and Its Growth Trajectory

The car rental market has shown consistent growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $214.85 billion in 2025 to $225.2 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This growth during the historical period has been driven by factors such as expanding tourism, a surge in business travel, the development of airport rental services, rising urban mobility demands, and the initial establishment of car rental infrastructure.

Download a free sample of the car rental market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10082&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain steady momentum, reaching $265.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.2%. The forecasted expansion is fueled by recovery in travel and tourism sectors, increased demand for flexible transport solutions, broader adoption across corporate and leisure segments, enhanced focus on convenience in mobility, and growing use of digital booking platforms. Key emerging trends include rising preferences for short-term vehicle rentals, greater reliance on rental services by travelers, and the continuous growth of organized rental networks.

Defining Car Rental Services and Their Typical Usage

Car rental services involve leasing a vehicle for a temporary period, which can range from a few hours to multiple weeks. These services primarily cater to travelers, tourists, and individuals who require a short-term transportation option. Common scenarios include vacations, business trips, or situations where a personal vehicle is unavailable due to repairs or other reasons.

View the full car rental market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/car-rental-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Tourism Growth as a Major Force Behind Car Rental Market Expansion

The booming tourism industry plays a critical role in driving the car rental market forward. Tourism encompasses the movement of people for various purposes including business, leisure, and vacations. Renting vehicles offers travelers an affordable, comfortable, and secure transportation option, often facilitated through straightforward booking processes. For instance, a report released in September 2023 by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), based in Spain, highlighted that 700 million international tourists traveled between January and July 2023—a 43% increase compared to the same period in 2022. This marked rise in tourism activity directly supports the growth of car rental services.

Additional Factors Propelling Demand in the Car Rental Market

Besides tourism, other elements also contribute to market expansion. The increasing need for flexible and convenient travel solutions encourages more people to opt for rental cars over ownership. Advances in digital technology have simplified the booking and vehicle selection process, making rentals more accessible. Corporate clients seeking temporary fleets and travelers who prefer not to rely on public transportation further boost demand in this sector.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Growing Region

In 2025, North America remained the largest market for car rental services, benefiting from well-established infrastructure and a mature customer base. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth over the coming years, driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and expanding tourism. The car rental market report covers key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Car Rental Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Electric Car Rental Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-car-rental-global-market-report

Passenger Car Rental Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-car-rental-global-market-report

Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-goods-and-general-rental-centers-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.