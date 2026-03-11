Solo Dining Redefined – Pizza Hut Debuts Irresistible Hut’s Sliders and Revamps My Box in Singapore

Cheesy Beef Pepperoni Hut’s Slider Ghost Pepper Cheese Chicken Hut's Slider Truffle Spinach Chicken Hut's Slider

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pizza Hut makes solo dining the main event with a first-in-Singapore launch: the all-new Hut’s Sliders and revamped My Box. From 12 March, transformsolo meals into power moments with brand new permanent menu additions: the bold and flavour packed Hut’s Sliders ($6.90) baked to be healthier single servings, and the redesigned My Box (from $8.90) built with more options and greater value.At the heart of the launch are Hut’s Sliders with three crave worthy flavours designed for different moods; small in size, big on attitude, this playful pizza-flatbread fusion comes in a stretched new shape, loaded with melty cheese in three juicy flavours:• Ghost Pepper Cheese Chicken – Binge the fiery heat with a creamy finish for those who like their meals loud.• Truffle Spinach Chicken – Uncover the taste of rich, earthy and indulgent without going overboard.• Cheesy Beef Pepperoni – Enjoy classic comfort, layered and unapologetically satisfying.In a city where meals are often squeezed between meetings, workouts and classes, Hut’s Sliders take the stress out of eating on-the-go. The convenient format makes mealtimes fuss-free when dining alone or in the midst of your solo grind. Hut’s Sliders are perfect for quick bites, a lunch reset or late-night fix.Alongside the Hut’s Sliders, Pizza Hut Singapore continues to assert leadership in individual dining with the refreshed My Box (under $12) – a format the brand pioneered long before solo bundles became the norm. Reimagined for today’s modern Individual Usage Occasions (IUO) based on the way people eat, My Box delivers unbeatable value and customisation in one compact bundle.Pizza Hut now offers three distinct My Box options with the inclusion of two new mains. Choice of mains include the Hut Sliders, Single Melts, and the classic Personal Pan. Each My Box comes with one main and a choice of two sides, with the flexibility to uptrade for end protein for an additional $1. Pair your mains with crowd favourites such as 3 pcs Honey Roasted Wings, 3 pcs Sweet ‘N’ Spicy Drumlets, 5 pcs Crispy Chicken Fries, Sidewinders, Garlic Bread, Coke Less Sugar/Zero/Sprite, or a Hazelnut Tart for a sweet finish. Choose from:• Slide into My Box – From $9.90 (U.P. $20.90).o Hut’s Sliders Flavour Options: Ghost Pepper Cheese Chicken, Truffle SpinachChicken and Cheesy Beef Pepperoni• Fold into My Box – From $8.90 (U.P. $18.48).o Single Melts Flavour Options: Hawaiian and Beef Pepperoni• Pan into My Box – From $10.90 (U.P. $25.95).o Personal Pan Pizza Flavor Options: Hawaiian, Beef Pepperoni, BBQ ChunkyChicken, Chicken Supreme, and Veggie Lover’sBoth the Hut’s Sliders and My Box prove that dining solo doesn’t mean compromising on variety, flavour, or satisfaction.“We were early in championing individual bundles, and the revamped My Box proves we are still evolving with our customers,” said Jayss Rajoo, Director of Marketing & Food Innovation at Pizza Hut Singapore. “With Hut Sliders, we’re making solo dining more exciting, more flexible and more accessible. ‘Feed Good Times’ isn’t just about big gatherings — it’s about creating moments that feel good, even when they’re just yours.”

