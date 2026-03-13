The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Waterless Cosmetics Market Expected to Expand at a 12.4% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Analysis

Expected to grow to $21.19 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The beauty industry is witnessing a notable shift toward more sustainable and innovative products, with waterless cosmetics emerging as a significant trend. These products, which eliminate water from their formulations, offer benefits both for consumers seeking high-performance skincare and for the environment. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and future trends shaping the waterless cosmetics sector.

Waterless Cosmetics Market Size and Future Growth Outlook

The waterless cosmetics market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is expected to increase from $11.73 billion in 2025 to $13.26 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. This growth during the historical period is largely due to rising awareness about environmental sustainability, the emergence of premium cosmetic brands, a growing consumer preference for natural beauty solutions, ongoing skincare innovations, and the overall evolution of the global beauty industry.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its swift growth trajectory, reaching $21.19 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.4%. The projected expansion is driven by rising demand for sustainable manufacturing practices in cosmetics, increasing emphasis on conserving resources within beauty products, and a surge in preference for highly effective waterless formulations. Additionally, the growth of eco-friendly beauty retail outlets and heightened consumer awareness of the sustainability benefits associated with these products are expected to fuel market momentum. Notable trends anticipated in this period include a stronger preference for sustainable beauty items, greater demand for concentrated and potent formulas, increased interest in eco-conscious and ethical cosmetic choices, a consumer shift toward natural and botanical ingredients, and the adoption of innovative waterless beauty formats.

Understanding Waterless Cosmetics and Their Unique Benefits

Waterless cosmetics are beauty products formulated without water, instead incorporating soothing botanical ingredients that aid in application, hydration, texture, and the dissolution of water-soluble actives such as vitamin C. These formulations allow for enhanced effectiveness on the skin and provide healthier, more sustainable alternatives compared to traditional cosmetic products. By removing water, these products reduce the need for preservatives and packaging, making them environmentally friendly options for consumers seeking both performance and sustainability.

Consumer Focus on Appearance Fueling Demand for Waterless Cosmetics

One of the primary drivers behind the waterless cosmetics market is the growing consumer emphasis on looks and aesthetics. People are increasingly prioritizing their visual appearance, not only in terms of personal grooming but also regarding the quality and appeal of the products they use. This heightened focus is influenced by greater awareness of beauty standards, the impact of social media, and a broader desire for self-care, confidence, and maintaining a polished appearance. As a result, the demand for innovative, high-performance beauty products has surged, creating an ideal environment for waterless cosmetics that offer concentrated, visually appealing formulations while aligning with eco-conscious values.

Supporting this growth, data from June 2024 by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), a US-based organization, revealed that approximately 34.9 million aesthetic procedures—both surgical and non-surgical—were performed globally in 2023. This statistic underscores how the increasing consumer focus on personal aesthetics is driving interest and growth within the waterless cosmetics market.

Regional Leadership in the Waterless Cosmetics Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the waterless cosmetics market. The market report covers several key geographic areas, including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its leading position in terms of market size and influence through 2026 and beyond, reflecting the region’s growing consumer base and increasing demand for sustainable beauty products.

