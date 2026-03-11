Skyway Charter Buses Offers Recurring Shuttle Service for DFW Churches and Faith Organizations

Skyway Charter Buses Logo

Dallas-Fort Worth's 78% Christian population and 210-plus churches with 2,000+ weekly attendees create sustained demand for coordinated group transportation

BALCH SPRINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skyway Charter Buses now coordinates recurring shuttle contracts for churches and faith-based organizations across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, addressing weekly transportation logistics for congregations that manage multi-campus services, youth ministry programs, senior member mobility, and regional mission trips throughout Texas.The Dallas-Fort Worth region holds the highest percentage of Christian residents among major U.S. metropolitan areas at 78%, according to Pew Research Center data. Texas is home to more than 210 megachurches, defined as Protestant congregations averaging 2,000 or more weekly attendees, with several of the largest concentrated in the DFW corridor. Gateway Church in Southlake draws approximately 28,000 weekly attendees across multiple campuses. The Potter's House in South Dallas welcomes more than 16,000 each week. Prestonwood Baptist Church operates campuses in both Plano and Prosper. These attendance figures translate directly into parking lot congestion, multi-venue logistics, and transportation coordination challenges that extend well beyond Sunday morning services.Skyway's recurring shuttle contracts cover weekly worship service transportation, overflow parking lot shuttles, youth group trips to camps and conventions, choir and worship team travel between satellite campuses, senior ministry outings, and multi-day mission trips to cities across Texas. The company's 56-passenger motorcoaches are equipped with WiFi, USB charging ports, climate control, onboard restrooms, entertainment systems, and luggage storage, providing amenities that standard church-owned shuttle vans and school buses typically lack for longer routes."A congregation of 2,000 people arriving at the same location within a 30-minute window creates a transportation problem that most churches try to solve with volunteer drivers and 15-passenger vans," said Gilberto Rodriguez, Managing Member of Skyway Charter Buses. "A single 56-passenger motorcoach replaces nearly four of those vans, and our recurring contracts mean the same driver learns the routes, the timing, and the specific needs of each congregation week after week."Each motorcoach in the Skyway Charter Bus fleet operates under USDOT #1257585 certification with $5 million in liability insurance coverage and American Bus Association membership. All drivers hold commercial licenses and pass federal background checks, a factor that carries particular weight for congregations transporting minors to youth retreats, Vacation Bible School programs, and overnight camp events. Skyway's Balch Springs headquarters at 11509 Slater Dr positions the company within 30 minutes of downtown Dallas, allowing rapid deployment throughout Dallas, Tarrant, and Collin counties.The company structures its church transportation contracts across four booking formats: single-event charters for one-time occasions like Easter services or holiday concerts, weekly recurring shuttles for Sunday and midweek worship, seasonal contracts aligned with summer camp schedules or fall revival series, and long-distance charters serving 40-plus Texas cities from DFW to Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and El Paso. This range allows congregations to start with a single event booking and scale into ongoing service as transportation needs grow.Skyway Charter Buses is a second-generation, family-owned transportation company headquartered in Balch Springs, Texas, with more than 30 years of experience in passenger motorcoach services. The company operates a DOT-compliant fleet of 56-passenger motorcoaches under USDOT #1257585 with $5 million in liability insurance coverage and American Bus Association membership.Skyway serves corporate clients, educational institutions, faith-based organizations, wedding parties, sporting events, and tour groups throughout 40-plus Texas cities including Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and regional destinations. All vehicles feature WiFi connectivity, USB charging, climate control, onboard restroom facilities, entertainment systems, and secure luggage storage. Every driver is commercially licensed, background-checked, and insured. For more information or to request a quote, visit skywaycharterbuses.com.###Media ContactSkyway Charter BusesAddress: 11509 Slater Dr, Balch Springs, TX 75180Phone: (214) 290-5394Website: https://skywaycharterbuses.com/

