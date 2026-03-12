Rysun Labs Appoints Robert Ralston as Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Global Expansion

Rysun appoints Robert Ralston as VP of Sales to scale initiatives, strengthen partnerships, and help organizations harness data, AI, and digital platforms.

Rysun Labs , a global technology consulting company delivering innovation that empowers enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, today announced the appointment of Robert Ralston as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Robb will help lead the company's global sales initiatives and support continued growth as Rysun expands its AI, data, and digital capabilities.Robb is an accomplished technology sales leader with deep experience driving growth for global consulting organizations. He specializes in strategic partnerships, enterprise sales expansion, and go-to-market execution across cloud and digital transformation initiatives.Over the course of his career, Robb has built a strong reputation for helping organizations expand their market presence, build lasting client relationships, and deliver solutions that generate measurable business value. His leadership experience includes working closely with global enterprises and emerging technology companies to identify new growth opportunities and align technology strategies with business outcomes."Robb brings a strong blend of business acumen and technology-driven sales strategy that aligns perfectly with where Rysun is headed," said Vishal Shukla, CEO, Rysun Labs. "As enterprises increasingly look to leverage AI, data platforms, and modern digital architectures to transform their businesses, Robb's experience in building strategic client partnerships and driving growth will play an important role in expanding our global footprint and delivering greater value to our customers."Robb's appointment comes as Rysun continues to expand its capabilities across AI, data engineering, cloud platforms, and enterprise digital transformation."I'm excited to join Rysun at such an important stage of its growth journey," said Robb. "The company's strong technology expertise and commitment to delivering impactful solutions for clients present a tremendous opportunity. I look forward to working with the team to scale our sales initiatives, strengthen partnerships, and help organizations unlock the full potential of data, AI, and modern digital platforms."Based in Colorado for over three decades, Robb is also an avid skier and golf enthusiast who enjoys balancing a passion for technology with an active outdoor lifestyle.With Robb on board, Rysun aims to strengthen its market presence and continue supporting enterprises in navigating complex digital transformation initiatives.

