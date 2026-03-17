Global Business Pages Announces Major Platform Expansion with 60 New Visibility and Growth Upgrades

New upgrade system introduces AI optimization, advanced SEO tools, lead generation features, and enterprise visibility options for businesses worldwide.

Global visibility shouldn’t depend on expensive ads. Every business deserves the opportunity to be discovered locally and globally through accurate, verified information.” — Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO, Global Business Pages

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Global discovery shouldn’t be limited to companies with large advertising budgets. We’re building a system where any business can grow from basic visibility to global dominance.”— Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO, Global Business PagesGlobal Business Pages today announced a major expansion of its international business directory platform with the introduction of 60 new visibility, marketing, and optimization upgrades designed to help businesses strengthen their online presence and accelerate global growth.The expansion introduces a new tiered upgrade structure that combines professional verification signals, advanced search engine optimization tools, AI-powered listing improvements, and built-in customer lead generation.The new features are available alongside the platform’s base listing model, which remains available for $1.30 per year.“Our mission has always been simple — make global visibility accessible,” said Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO of Global Business Pages. “This expansion gives businesses the ability to scale from a simple listing to a full digital growth platform.”Expanding Beyond Traditional Business DirectoriesWhile most online directories focus primarily on listing contact information, Global Business Pages is expanding its platform to include tools typically found across multiple marketing platforms.The new upgrade system introduces features including:Verified business badges and trust indicatorsDo Follow SEO backlinks and keyword optimizationAI-generated business descriptionsPriority search placementFeatured category positionsAdvanced analytics dashboardsCustomer lead generation toolsAdvertising placements across category and city pagesEnterprise-level multi-location managementAccording to the company, the goal is to transform the directory into a complete global business visibility platform.Five Visibility Tiers for Businesses at Every Growth StageThe expansion introduces five upgrade levels designed to support businesses from small local startups to large international brands.Basic Listing – $1.30 per yearProvides essential business profile visibility across city directories, categories, and global search indexing.Pro Package – $29 per yearAdds verification badges, AI SEO optimization, analytics dashboards, and enhanced business profile features.Featured Package – $79 per yearIncludes priority search ranking, featured listings, premium profile layouts, and integrated lead generation tools such as “Call Now” and appointment booking.Business Growth Bundle – $1,099 per yearIncludes 30 premium upgrades focused on aggressive visibility, category sponsorships, AI insights, advertising exposure, and global promotional tools.Ultimate Visibility Package – $1,997 per yearProvides access to all 60 platform upgrades, including homepage promotion, sponsored listing ads, multi-location business management, and advanced AI automation.Artificial Intelligence at the CoreSeveral of the newly introduced upgrades incorporate artificial intelligence to assist businesses in improving their listings automatically.These AI capabilities include:Automated SEO improvementsCategory and keyword recommendationsCompetitor insightsConversion optimization suggestionsListing performance analysisThe company states that these tools are designed to help businesses compete more effectively in digital search without requiring specialized marketing knowledge.Designed for a Global MarketplaceThe expansion also strengthens Global Business Pages’ international capabilities, including multilingual translation and international category placement designed to help businesses reach customers across borders.The platform currently supports more than 31 million business listings across cities and regions worldwide.With the new upgrade system, businesses can now expand their visibility beyond local markets into national and international search results.“We’re not just building another directory,” Theophil said. “We’re building the infrastructure for global business discovery.”About Global Business PagesGlobal Business Pages is an international business directory established in 2000, connecting businesses and consumers through structured, search-engine-indexed listings across cities, countries, and continents. The platform focuses on verified accuracy, transparent trust indicators, and affordable global discoverability.Media Contact:Global Business Pages – Press OfficePhone: +1 804-859-0786Email: contact@globalbusinesspages.comWebsite: www.GlobalBusinessPages.com Vincent TheophilGlobal Business Pages+1 804-859-0786email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.