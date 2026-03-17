Global Business Pages Announces Major Platform Expansion with 60 New Visibility and Growth Upgrades
New upgrade system introduces AI optimization, advanced SEO tools, lead generation features, and enterprise visibility options for businesses worldwide.
Global visibility shouldn’t depend on expensive ads. Every business deserves the opportunity to be discovered locally and globally through accurate, verified information.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Global discovery shouldn’t be limited to companies with large advertising budgets. We’re building a system where any business can grow from basic visibility to global dominance.”
— Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO, Global Business Pages
— Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO, Global Business Pages
Global Business Pages today announced a major expansion of its international business directory platform with the introduction of 60 new visibility, marketing, and optimization upgrades designed to help businesses strengthen their online presence and accelerate global growth.
The expansion introduces a new tiered upgrade structure that combines professional verification signals, advanced search engine optimization tools, AI-powered listing improvements, and built-in customer lead generation.
The new features are available alongside the platform’s base listing model, which remains available for $1.30 per year.
“Our mission has always been simple — make global visibility accessible,” said Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO of Global Business Pages. “This expansion gives businesses the ability to scale from a simple listing to a full digital growth platform.”
Expanding Beyond Traditional Business Directories
While most online directories focus primarily on listing contact information, Global Business Pages is expanding its platform to include tools typically found across multiple marketing platforms.
The new upgrade system introduces features including:
Verified business badges and trust indicators
Do Follow SEO backlinks and keyword optimization
AI-generated business descriptions
Priority search placement
Featured category positions
Advanced analytics dashboards
Customer lead generation tools
Advertising placements across category and city pages
Enterprise-level multi-location management
According to the company, the goal is to transform the directory into a complete global business visibility platform.
Five Visibility Tiers for Businesses at Every Growth Stage
The expansion introduces five upgrade levels designed to support businesses from small local startups to large international brands.
Basic Listing – $1.30 per year
Provides essential business profile visibility across city directories, categories, and global search indexing.
Pro Package – $29 per year
Adds verification badges, AI SEO optimization, analytics dashboards, and enhanced business profile features.
Featured Package – $79 per year
Includes priority search ranking, featured listings, premium profile layouts, and integrated lead generation tools such as “Call Now” and appointment booking.
Business Growth Bundle – $1,099 per year
Includes 30 premium upgrades focused on aggressive visibility, category sponsorships, AI insights, advertising exposure, and global promotional tools.
Ultimate Visibility Package – $1,997 per year
Provides access to all 60 platform upgrades, including homepage promotion, sponsored listing ads, multi-location business management, and advanced AI automation.
Artificial Intelligence at the Core
Several of the newly introduced upgrades incorporate artificial intelligence to assist businesses in improving their listings automatically.
These AI capabilities include:
Automated SEO improvements
Category and keyword recommendations
Competitor insights
Conversion optimization suggestions
Listing performance analysis
The company states that these tools are designed to help businesses compete more effectively in digital search without requiring specialized marketing knowledge.
Designed for a Global Marketplace
The expansion also strengthens Global Business Pages’ international capabilities, including multilingual translation and international category placement designed to help businesses reach customers across borders.
The platform currently supports more than 31 million business listings across cities and regions worldwide.
With the new upgrade system, businesses can now expand their visibility beyond local markets into national and international search results.
“We’re not just building another directory,” Theophil said. “We’re building the infrastructure for global business discovery.”
About Global Business Pages
Global Business Pages is an international business directory established in 2000, connecting businesses and consumers through structured, search-engine-indexed listings across cities, countries, and continents. The platform focuses on verified accuracy, transparent trust indicators, and affordable global discoverability.
Media Contact:
Global Business Pages – Press Office
Phone: +1 804-859-0786
Email: contact@globalbusinesspages.com
Website: www.GlobalBusinessPages.com
Vincent Theophil
Global Business Pages
+1 804-859-0786
email us here
Vincent Theophil
Global Business Pages
+1 804-859-0786
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.