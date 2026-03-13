Vegan Cosmetics Market Projected to Reach $29.89 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report from The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Vegan Cosmetics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vegan cosmetics industry has been gaining significant traction as more consumers prioritize ethical and natural beauty products. As awareness about cruelty-free and sustainable alternatives grows, this sector is experiencing rapid expansion and evolving preferences. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional trends, and factors influencing the future of vegan cosmetics.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Vegan Cosmetics Market

The vegan cosmetics market has demonstrated strong growth in recent years, with its value expected to rise from $19.5 billion in 2025 to $21.29 billion in 2026. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The expansion during the past period is largely driven by increasing consumer awareness about ethical beauty, a preference for natural ingredients, an early shift towards clean beauty products, a rejection of animal-derived components, and the surge in premium beauty trends.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its robust growth, reaching $29.89 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.9%. Factors contributing to this forecast include rising demand for sustainable beauty solutions, heightened health-conscious consumer behavior, wider retail availability of vegan products, stronger regulations supporting cruelty-free cosmetics, and the growing impact of conscious consumer movements. Key trends expected to shape the market in the coming years involve increased demand for cruelty-free items, a shift toward clean and ethical formulations, popularity of plant-based beauty options, development of chemical-free cosmetics, and a greater focus on skin-friendly, natural products.

Defining Vegan Cosmetics and Their Benefits

Vegan cosmetics refer to beauty products created without any animal-derived ingredients. These items aim to enhance appearance while avoiding skin damage often linked to artificial components. By excluding animal-based materials, vegan cosmetics provide a gentler alternative that appeals to consumers seeking safer and more natural beauty care options.

Regulatory and Ethical Factors Boosting Vegan Cosmetics Demand

One of the main forces propelling the vegan cosmetics market is the rising emphasis on cruelty-free products, both from regulatory bodies and society at large. Cruelty-free products are developed without any animal testing, upholding ethical standards and animal welfare while addressing consumer demand for safe and sustainable cosmetics. This increased focus stems from widespread awareness of animal rights issues and a growing preference for ethically produced goods. Vegan cosmetics align perfectly with these values by eliminating animal ingredients and avoiding animal testing.

A notable example occurred in May 2023 when the Humane World for Animals, a US-based nonprofit, highlighted the success of the European Citizens’ Initiative “Save Cruelty-Free Cosmetics – Commit to a Europe without Animal Testing.” The petition garnered more than 1.2 million validated signatures and was formally presented to the European Parliament on May 25, 2023. This kind of regulatory and societal pressure continues to fuel the market’s expansion.

Regional Market Insights for Vegan Cosmetics

In 2025, Europe held the largest share in the vegan cosmetics market. The comprehensive market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on regional dynamics and growth opportunities.

