David Ryan Salon Positions as North Texas’ Premier Destination for High-End Hair Extensions

Award-winning salon debuts hand-tied, tape-in, and halo extension applications featuring custom color-matching and natural hair protection protocols.

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Ryan Salon , a premier beauty destination serving the North Texas corridor since 2012, has expanded its service offerings to include comprehensive luxury hair extension applications at both its Flower Mound and Trophy Club locations. The addition addresses growing client demand for length and volume enhancements that seamlessly integrate with natural hair while maintaining optimal scalp health.Following three months of intensive preparation and manufacturer training, the salon's certified extension specialists now offer hand-tied weft systems, tape-in installations, and halo applications using premium Remy and virgin human hair sourced specifically for cuticle alignment and color consistency. Each installation begins with a detailed consultation to assess hair density, texture compatibility, and lifestyle requirements before selecting the appropriate attachment method."What sets extension work apart from standard color or cutting services is the engineering aspect," said Ryan Smith, owner and Level 6 stylist with 25 years of industry experience. "The placement has to account for natural growth patterns, weight distribution across the scalp, and how each client styles their hair daily. We spent months perfecting our color-matching protocols because extensions that don't disappear into the natural hairline defeat the entire purpose." David Ryan Salon in Flower Mound and Trophy Club implements a multi-phase approach that begins with texture analysis and shade assessment before ordering custom-matched extension sets. The salon's specialists complete manufacturer certification programs across multiple extension brands to ensure proficiency with various attachment systems and product lines. This training emphasizes proper installation techniques that prevent traction damage while securing extensions for sustained wearability.The extension service menu accommodates clients seeking subtle volume enhancement through partial installations as well as those pursuing dramatic length transformations requiring full-head applications. Hand-tied systems allow for reapplication every six to eight weeks as natural hair grows, while tape-in installations utilize medical-grade adhesive strips that create flat attachments comfortable for daily wear. Halo extensions provide a temporary, damage-free option for clients who prefer non-permanent enhancement.Each extension consultation includes comprehensive maintenance education covering washing techniques, styling practices, and product selection to extend the lifespan of both the extension hair and the client's natural strands. The salon's approach prioritizes long-term hair health alongside immediate aesthetic results, with specialists trained to identify hair conditions that may require strengthening treatments before extension application.The extension expansion follows David Ryan Salon's established philosophy of continuous education and technical advancement. Since opening in 2012, the salon has built its reputation on creating an environment where stylists develop specialized expertise through ongoing training while clients receive personalized service calibrated to their individual hair characteristics and aesthetic goals.Clients throughout Flower Mound, Trophy Club, Southlake, Highland Village, and surrounding communities can schedule extension consultations through the salon's online booking portal or by contacting either location directly. Both salon locations maintain identical service standards and product availability, with multiple certified extension specialists available at each site.David Ryan Salon operates two full-service locations in Flower Mound and Trophy Club, Texas, specializing in precision cutting, custom color formulation, luxury treatments, and premium hair extensions. Founded in 2012 by industry veteran David Ryan, the salon maintains a commitment to technical education, professional development, and personalized client experiences. For more information, visit www.davidryansalons.com ###Media ContactDavid Ryan SalonAddress:4151 Cross Timbers Rd Suite 150, Flower Mound, TX 750282210 TX-114 suite 240, Trophy Club, TX 76262Phone:(972) 691-0022(817) 290-6557Website: https://davidryansalons.com

