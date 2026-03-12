Willowglade Technologies and West Cancer Center & Research Institute Focus on Advancing the Digital Patient Experience

Unified Digital Patient Experience

Willowglade Technologies and West Cancer Center & Research Institute Announce Strategic Relationship Focused on Advancing the Digital Patient Experience

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willowglade Technologies today announced a new strategic relationship with West Cancer Center & Research Institute, bringing together shared expertise and a common vision to meaningfully improve the patient experience through the use of a comprehensive set of digital patient interaction tools This relationship is built on close collaboration and alignment between clinical teams and technology experts, with a strong emphasis on simplifying and enhancing how patients engage with their care. By leveraging the broad spectrum of functionality within the Willowglade Technologies Unified Digital Patient Experience Platform, West will be able to provide patients with clearer, more consistent communication and easier access to the information and services they need throughout their care journey.A key focus of the relationship is improving patient communication access. The Unified Digital Patient Experience Platform is designed to centralize and streamline patient interactions, enabling timely, personalized, and accessible communication across multiple touchpoints. This approach helps patients feel more informed, supported, and connected to their care teams, while reducing confusion and administrative burden.Equally important is a shared commitment to reducing the complexity often associated with technical integration. Willowglade Technologies’ platform is designed to integrate efficiently within existing healthcare technology environments, minimizing disruption and accelerating time to value. Simplifying integration and reducing technical overhead allows West Cancer Center & Research Institute to focus more on patient care and less on managing fragmented systems.“This relationship is about more than deploying technology—it’s about working side by side to create a better, more human-centered patient experience,” said John Papandrea, CEO of Willowglade Technologies. “By improving communication access and reducing integration complexity, we’re helping care teams and patients connect more easily and effectively.”Mitch Graves, CEO of West Cancer Center & Research Institute added, “Our patients’ experience is shaped by every interaction, both clinical and digital. This relationship with Willowglade Technologies supports our goal of delivering compassionate, high-quality care through tools that are intuitive for patients and practical for our teams.”Both organizations view this relationship as a long-term collaboration focused on continuous improvement, guided by patient feedback, clinical insight, and measurable outcomes related to engagement, satisfaction, and overall experience.________________________________________About Willowglade TechnologiesWillowglade Technologies is a healthcare technology company dedicated to advancing the digital transformation of patient care. Its technology platform, the Unified Digital Patient Experience Platform, empowers providers to streamline communication, enhance care coordination, and deliver personalized, data-driven support throughout the patient journey. By aligning innovative technology with the complex needs of modern Community Oncology Practices, Willowglade enables organizations to improve operational efficiency, elevate patient engagement, and drive measurable improvements in outcomes.Learn more at https://willowgladetechnologies.com About West Cancer Center & Research InstituteFounded in 1979 by Dr. William H. West, West Cancer Center & Research Institute has served the Mid South for 46 years with an unwavering commitment to exceptional adult cancer care. Built on a legacy of innovation and compassion, West is recognized for its nationally respected oncology specialists, state of the art technology, expansive clinical trial program, and personalized approach to treatment. Every day, the team works to achieve the best possible outcomes while preserving quality of life for every patient and family they serve.Learn more: https://westcancercenter.org

