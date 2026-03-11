Stay Texas Hospitality Group Expands Texas Hill Country Vacation Rental Portfolio Across Premier Destinations

Stay Texas Hospitality Group Logo

Fredericksburg vacation rental company brings curated Texas Hill Country properties to travelers seeking authentic getaways at the region's top destinations.

FREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Texas Hill Country continues to draw record numbers of visitors seeking authentic travel experiences, demand for high-quality, professionally managed vacation rentals has never been stronger. Stay Texas Hospitality Group , a leading vacation rental and property management company based in Fredericksburg, TX, announces the continued expansion of its curated portfolio of Texas Hill Country vacation rentals, offering travelers premium accommodations in Fredericksburg, Austin, San Antonio, Wimberley, Dripping Springs, New Braunfels, Marble Falls, Johnson City, Kerrville, and across the broader Hill Country region.Texas Hill Country has emerged as one of the most beloved travel destinations in the state, drawing visitors year-round with its rolling landscapes, acclaimed wineries, charming historic towns, and rich cultural heritage. The region’s unique character, a blend of rugged natural beauty, German-Texas history, and a thriving local food and arts scene, makes it a destination unlike anywhere else in America. As more travelers seek alternatives to traditional hotel stays, vacation rentals have become the preferred way to experience the Hill Country authentically and comfortably.Stay Texas Hospitality Group specializes in connecting travelers with handpicked vacation homes, cabins, cottages, and retreats that capture the spirit of the Texas Hill Country. Each property in the Stay Texas portfolio is carefully selected and professionally managed to ensure guests enjoy a seamless, memorable stay, whether they’re seeking a romantic weekend retreat in Fredericksburg, a family getaway near New Braunfels, or an adventure-focused escape in the Wimberley or Dripping Springs area. The company’s commitment to quality and deep local expertise distinguishes its offerings from generic online rental platforms.Founded in 2012, Stay Texas Hospitality Group has built its reputation on genuine hospitality and intimate knowledge of every Hill Country community it serves. Fredericksburg is beloved for its world-class wine trail and boutique Main Street shopping; Wimberley attracts visitors seeking swimming holes and artisan culture; Dripping Springs and Johnson City draw wine and whiskey enthusiasts; and New Braunfels remains a perennial favorite for river recreation. Stay Texas ensures its property portfolio reflects the unique character and appeal of each destination, making it possible for travelers to find the right property for their specific Hill Country vision.What sets Stay Texas Hospitality Group apart from other vacation rental operators in the region is its full-service property management approach. Rather than simply listing properties and collecting fees, Stay Texas works closely with property owners to present each home at its best—handling everything from professional photography and listing optimization to housekeeping coordination, maintenance management, and guest communications. This hands-on model means both property owners and guests receive a level of care and attention that reflects the company’s deep commitment to the communities it calls home. The Stay Texas Hospitality Group team understands what draws visitors to the Hill Country and what keeps them coming back. “Our guests aren’t just looking for a place to sleep, they’re looking for an experience that connects them to the land, the culture, and the communities of the Hill Country,” the Stay Texas team shared. “Whether it’s a couple’s anniversary getaway in Fredericksburg or a large family reunion at a Hill Country ranch property, our role is to make that experience as seamless and memorable as possible, from the moment they book to the moment they leave.”This dedication to the guest experience extends throughout every aspect of the company’s operations. Stay Texas provides travelers with curated local guides, personalized recommendations for wineries, dining, outdoor activities, and regional events, and responsive support to address any needs during their stay. The company’s team brings genuine enthusiasm for the Hill Country to every guest interaction, helping both first-time visitors and returning guests get the most out of their time in the region.The Texas Hill Country vacation rental market continues to strengthen as domestic travel demand remains robust. With major metropolitan areas including Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston all within a few hours’ drive, the Hill Country is uniquely positioned as an accessible year-round getaway for millions of Texans. Stay Texas Hospitality Group’s presence across multiple Hill Country markets positions the company as a trusted partner for travelers looking to discover the best the region has to offer, regardless of their preferred destination or travel style.Stay Texas Hospitality Group begins every guest engagement with a commitment to matching travelers with the right property for their needs. The team takes into account group size, interests, preferred Hill Country communities, and trip goals to ensure guests find accommodations that will make their visit exceptional. This personalized approach to vacation rental matching has earned Stay Texas a loyal following among both first-time Hill Country visitors and seasoned repeat guests who return year after year.Travelers planning a Texas Hill Country getaway and property owners interested in professional vacation rental management services are encouraged to contact Stay Texas Hospitality Group today. Visit staytexas.com or call (830) 999-2694 to explore available properties or to learn more about the company’s property management program.Stay Texas Hospitality Group is a locally owned vacation rental and property management company headquartered in Fredericksburg, TX, serving travelers and property owners across the Texas Hill Country including Fredericksburg, Austin, San Antonio, Wimberley, Dripping Springs, New Braunfels, Marble Falls, Johnson City, Kerrville, and surrounding communities. Founded in 2012, the company offers a curated portfolio of professionally managed vacation rental properties. For more information, visit staytexas.com or call (830) 999-2694.###Media ContactStay Texas Hospitality GroupAddress: 1303 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624Phone: (830) 999-2694Website: https://staytexas.com/

