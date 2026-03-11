Influential Women Profiles: Jill Steinberg: Renowned Multimedia Photographer and Arts Leader

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Championing Performance Arts, Mentorship, and Inclusive Creative Collaboration Across the GlobeJill Steinberg is a distinguished multimedia photographer and arts leader, celebrated for capturing the energy, emotion, and nuance of live performance across opera, theater, dance, jazz, and orchestral music. Beginning her photography career at age 57, she has since traveled extensively, documenting performances at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including National Sawdust in Brooklyn, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Teatro Manzoni in Milan, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, the Onassis Library in Athens, and the Barbican Centre in London.National Sawdust is a nonprofit that commissions, produces, and presents cultural programming rooted in sound, supporting artists in various disciplines who are passionate about experimentation and innovation. In its intimate venue equipped with a state-of-the-art spatial sound system, National Sawdust connects audiences to the performing arts’ power to inspire deep thinking, joy, and uphold human dignity.Known for her candid and expressive visual style, Steinberg’s work has been featured in major publications such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Time Out New York, Time Out Amsterdam, BOMB, among other publications. establishing her as a leading visual chronicler of the performing arts.Among the notable works she has documented is “The Hubble Cantata,” a multidisciplinary piece blending imagery, music, and narration by composer Paola Prestini. The work has been performed at several major venues, including the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn, and the Ford Theatre in Los Angeles. NASA asked to use one of her Hubble Cantata photos on their website ( https://science.nasa.gov/hubbles-cultural-impact/ Beyond her work behind the lens, Jill is a passionate advocate for emerging artists and interdisciplinary collaboration. She serves as Board President of National Sawdust, a nonprofit dedicated to music discovery, mentorship, and audience development, and as Board Chair of VisionIntoArt, an organization that produces and commissions innovative multimedia art and music projects. Through VIA, she supports a wide range of impact‑driven initiatives; projects such as Sensorium Ex — a 2025 opera that pushes artistic boundaries by exploring disability, nonverbal communication, and artificial intelligence with inclusive casting and AI‑based voice technology. Learn more about Sensorium Ex.Jill is also a member and official photographer of the Up Until Now Collective, which promotes inclusive and equitable artistic creation. Jill held previous Board positions with OPERA America, a service organization for the entire opera community, supporting the creation, presentation and enjoyment of opera and Heartbeat Opera, a company committed to creating incisive adaptations and revelatory arrangements of classics, reimagining them for the here and now along with their annual Halloween Drag Extravaganza celebration.Jill is recognized in Who’s Who in America (2025). She has two acclaimed photo books, “Invisible Revealed” and “Contemplations”, both available for purchase on National Sawdust’s website. These purchases are tax-deductible, and all proceeds directly support the VIA IMPACT Lab at National Sawdust.Jill attributes her success to staying open to opportunities, perseverance, and embracing her late-career transition with confidence. Starting photography at 57 taught her the importance of mindset, self-belief, and building meaningful relationships with artists and collaborators, all of which have been key to her growth and impact in the arts.For young women entering the arts and creative industries, Jill advises staying open and receptive to new experiences and learning opportunities. She emphasizes that curiosity, collaboration, and mentorship are vital to personal and professional development, and that taking bold steps—even later in one’s career—can lead to extraordinary outcomes.In her field, Jill sees tremendous opportunity in fostering platforms that support emerging artists and inclusive interdisciplinary collaboration. She also recognizes the potential of new technologies, such as AI, to expand accessibility and representation in the arts, providing innovative ways to connect artists with audiences worldwide.Trust, mentorship, inclusivity, and advocacy are the values that guide Jill in both her professional and personal life. Through her photography, board leadership, and charitable initiatives, she remains dedicated to supporting artists, amplifying creative voices, and giving back to the arts community. By bridging artistry, innovation, and audience engagement, Jill Steinberg continues to inspire and shape the performing arts landscape on a global scale.Learn More about Jill Steinberg:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jill-steinberg or through her website, http://jillsteinbergphotography.com/ and https://www.flickr.com/photos/51552109@N04/albums/with/72177720330511191 Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

