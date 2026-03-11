Influential Women Showcases Courtney Batt, LMHC: Championing Mental Health and Leadership in Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Management Supervisor at BayCare Health System Driving Compassionate Care, Team Development, and Client SuccessClearwater, Florida – Courtney Batt, LMHC, is a dedicated behavioral health professional recognized for her commitment to providing compassionate, evidence-based mental health services while fostering strong leadership and team collaboration. Currently serving as Life Management Supervisor at BayCare Health System, Courtney oversees a team of therapists delivering comprehensive behavioral health support to adults in the Pinellas County community, ensuring clients receive individualized care that meets their unique needs. Her leadership is defined by her focus on creating a supportive, collaborative environment that empowers both staff and clients to achieve optimal outcomes.Courtney holds a Master’s Degree in Mental Health Counseling from Argosy University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and Criminal Justice from SUNY Fredonia. A Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC), she brings over a decade of experience across adult outpatient counseling, community-based therapy programs, and group therapy facilitation. Her career includes positions as Program Therapist at Fairwinds Treatment Center, Behavioral Health Therapist Liaison, and Supervisor of Community-Based Adult Outpatient Programs at Directions for Living. Across these roles, Courtney has demonstrated the ability to guide both clients and colleagues through complex behavioral health challenges with empathy, professionalism, and evidence-informed practice.Courtney attributes her success to a combination of hard work, resilience, and a strong support system that motivates and guides her through challenges. The best career advice she has received is to surround herself with skilled staff and prioritize self-care—recognizing that maintaining personal well-being is essential to providing the highest quality care for others.For young women entering the behavioral health field, Courtney encourages a patient, thoughtful approach: “Take each day one step at a time. Celebrate both victories and setbacks, knowing that every interaction has the potential to positively impact someone’s life.” Her work is guided by core values of honesty, integrity, and accountability, which inform both her professional decisions and personal interactions.Outside of her work, Courtney enjoys hiking and spending quality time with her 8-year-old Pomeranian, Rosie, reflecting her belief in maintaining balance and wellness in both personal and professional life.Through her dedication to leadership, mentorship, and compassionate care, Courtney Batt continues to positively impact the lives of her clients, staff, and the broader community.Learn More about Courtney Batt:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/courtney-batt Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.