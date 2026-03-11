Influential Women Profiles Lily Riefkohl: Founder of Sensory Interiors

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensory-Informed Interior Design for Autism, Neurodivergent Individuals, and Wellness SpacesFort Lauderdale, Florida – Lily Riefkohl is the Founder of Sensory Interiors, a design studio dedicated to creating autism-focused and sensory-supportive environments for neurodivergent individuals. With extensive training in architecture and interior design, coupled with her lived experience as a neurodivergent individual, Lily brings a deeply personal and informed perspective to every project. She understands firsthand how environmental factors such as lighting, acoustics, textures, and spatial flow can either support the nervous system or contribute to overstimulation. Her work blends design psychology with practical interior design to create spaces that enhance comfort, regulation, attention, and overall well-being.“I founded Sensory Interiors because so many neurodivergent individuals, including myself, struggle with environments that overwhelm the senses instead of supporting them,” Lily explains. “As someone diagnosed with ADHD, I have always been aware that certain spaces helped me focus, regulate, and feel grounded while others intensified overstimulation. Spaces should support the people inside them—they should help children thrive, help families feel grounded, help clinicians work more effectively, and help every individual feel understood by the world around them.”Throughout her career, Lily has demonstrated a strong commitment to social impact and meaningful design. She has designed more than thirty-five ABA therapy clinics across the United States, working closely with Clinical Directors, BCBAs, RBTs, and families to develop environments that are both functional and nurturing. Her work emphasizes collaboration, observation, and continuous refinement, ensuring that every environment supports both the mind and the senses.“Our work blends sensory design, design psychology, and evidence-informed strategies to create interiors that promote regulation, clarity, and well-being,” Lily says. “Whether we are designing a home, a clinic, a school, or a medical office, our intention is the same: we create spaces that feel good, function beautifully, and honor the people who use them.”Lily’s professional journey began in high-end residential design, where she learned the importance of precision, craftsmanship, and creating environments that reflect the lives and rhythms of the people who inhabit them. Her interest in human-centered design began during her Master’s in Architecture in 2009, when she became fascinated by why certain spaces helped her concentrate and feel calm while others created discomfort and distraction. She later completed her Master’s in Interior Design, focusing intensely on design psychology and how the built environment affects the nervous system. This education, combined with her lived experience, set the foundation for her work in sensory-informed design.Lily attributes her success to her late mother’s example of hard work and resilience, her faith in God, and her commitment to creating meaningful environments that genuinely support neurodivergent children and their families. “The best career advice I ever received was to follow the inner voice that pulls you toward meaningful work, even if it leads you into a niche or a path less traveled,” she says. “Purpose should guide your professional direction.”To young women entering the interior design field, Lily advises: “Trust your instincts, carve out your own niche, and don’t be afraid to focus on impact over competition. Interior design is a crowded field, but there is always room for women who create with purpose, listen deeply, and build solutions that change people’s lives.”Lily’s work highlights both the challenges and opportunities in the design industry. While many firms struggle in the current economic climate, she sees a growing need for specialized, autism-focused, and behavioral-supportive interiors. “With autism diagnoses rising every year, the need for sensory-supportive spaces continues to grow, yet few designers understand sensory processing or the nervous system. That gap is what moved me to dedicate my work to this field,” she says.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Lily provides free sensory consultations and seasonal DIY guides for families, with plans to expand these initiatives into a grant-supported program supplying sensory tools to families in need. Her goal is to grow Sensory Interiors beyond Florida and ultimately serve families and organizations nationwide, making sensory-informed design accessible and actionable for all.In both her work and personal life, Lily values compassion, purpose-driven service, faith, and designing with empathy. She believes deeply in listening to families, understanding root behavioral triggers, and using design as a tool for dignity, calm, and connection. Beyond her professional commitments, she enjoys spending time with her dogs, reading, and boxing, activities that provide balance and inspiration.Through Sensory Interiors, Lily Riefkohl continues to pioneer spaces that are thoughtfully designed, emotionally supportive, and aligned with the unique needs of every nervous system. Her approach not only improves functional outcomes but also promotes regulation, engagement, and well-being for neurodivergent individuals, their families, and the professionals who support them. By combining evidence-based design strategies with lived experience, Lily is shaping the future of sensory-informed interiors, ensuring that every environment she touches honors and uplifts the people within it.

