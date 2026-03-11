Shae McConnell Recognized by Influential Women for Driving Innovation and Impact in Food & Beverage Manufacturing

LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Account Executive at Revalize Leverages Engineering Expertise and Data-Driven Strategy to Support North America’s F&B ManufacturersLynchburg, Virginia – Shae McConnell is an accomplished professional in the Food & Beverage (F&B) manufacturing sector, currently serving as an Account Executive at Revalize. In her role, she leverages data-driven sales strategies, advanced analytics, and in-depth account insights to support mid-market and enterprise F&B manufacturers across North America. Shae focuses on streamlining regulatory compliance, improving operational efficiency, and enabling innovative product development through Revalize’s Product Lifecycle Management platform. Her work emphasizes collaboration, precision, and measurable outcomes, ensuring her clients remain competitive in a rapidly evolving and highly regulated industry.Shae holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering from the University of Maryland, an academic foundation that strengthens her ability to bridge technical expertise with strategic sales execution. Before joining Revalize, she managed substantial account portfolios at Rockwell Automation, where she served in roles including OEM Account Manager, Technical Sales and Consulting Intern, and Engineering Intern. Across these positions, she developed deep expertise in account management, process optimization, and technical sales support, positioning herself as a trusted advisor to manufacturing partners.Beyond her client-facing responsibilities, Shae has demonstrated a strong commitment to professional engagement and leadership. She led initiatives for Rockwell Automation’s North America Food & Beverage Affinity Council and served as Member Engagement Chair for the Advance for the Field Employee Resource Group. Her dedication to mentorship, advocacy, and employee development earned her recognition as an Advance for the Field Steering Committee Member of the Year for FY24, a distinction that reflects her commitment to empowering young professionals and fostering inclusive growth within the industry.Shae attributes her success to her willingness to fail. She consistently reaches beyond her comfort zone, intentionally pursuing challenges that stretch her both personally and professionally. By embracing discomfort and viewing setbacks as opportunities for growth, she continues to refine her leadership approach and expand her impact. The most meaningful career advice Shae has received is to trust her gut. She believes that while every organization offers its own advantages and challenges, it is essential not to let outside voices override one’s internal instincts.As a woman working in a predominantly male manufacturing sector, Shae recognizes both the challenges and opportunities in her field. She has observed that credibility and trust are not always automatically granted in the same way they may be to some of her male counterparts, and she understands the persistence required to earn that trust. She encourages young women entering the industry to network actively, build strong professional relationships, and remain confident in their expertise.Guided by a desire to make a meaningful impact, Shae places high value on innovation, collaboration, and mental health awareness—both in the workplace and at home. Known for her analytical mindset and forward-thinking approach, she continues to help F&B manufacturers navigate complexity while driving sustainable growth and operational excellence.Learn More about Shae McConnell:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/shae-mcconnell Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

