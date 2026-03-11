Heather D’Aun Garon Recognized by Influential Women for Driving Excellence in Underwriting and Homeownership Solutions

SANGER, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Underwriter IV at Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. Brings Nearly Three Decades of Expertise, Leadership, and Integrity to the Financial Services IndustryHeather D’Aun Garon is a seasoned mortgage underwriting professional with nearly 29 years of experience in the financial services industry. Currently serving as Underwriter IV on the DE/VA DPA Bond Team at Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc., Heather specializes in U.S. VA loans, FHA financing, USDA Rural Housing, Conventional financing, and credit analysis. Her expertise in evaluating and managing complex loan portfolios has made her a trusted resource for both her team and the borrowers she ultimately serves.Throughout her career, Heather has held key leadership roles that reflect both her technical mastery and her ability to guide and develop teams. She previously served as Underwriting Team Lead at CMG Financial, Underwriting Supervisor at Homebridge Financial Services, and Senior Underwriter at Caliber Home Loans. In each position, she consistently demonstrated excellence in communication, strict adherence to industry guidelines, and a commitment to mentoring colleagues. Her professional accomplishments are rooted in precision, accountability, and a dedication to delivering accurate and timely mortgage solutions.Heather earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management with honors, as well as a Certificate in Human Resources Management and Services, from the University of Phoenix. She is also an active member of The National Society of Leadership and Success, reflecting her ongoing commitment to leadership development and lifelong learning. Her academic achievements are particularly meaningful given that she completed her degree in her mid-forties while working full-time in the mortgage industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduating with honors and earning induction into multiple honor societies, she demonstrated that perseverance and dedication can lead to advancement at any stage of life. That milestone directly contributed to her progression into management and reinforced her belief that it is never too late to invest in oneself.Heather attributes her success to persistence, a strong work ethic, and a genuine commitment to lifelong learning. She credits not only the unwavering support of her spouse, Richard Garon, family, and friends who continually encourage her to keep striving, but also the guidance of influential mentors throughout her career. Janet Zuppa played a pivotal role in helping her transition into underwriting. Jake Podewils recognized her potential within the underwriting space. Jenna Hill supported her growth into management, and Cheryl Harris encouraged her faith. Their mentorship inspired Heather to stretch beyond her comfort zone and embrace challenging opportunities. She believes that saying yes to learning—especially when it is difficult or time-consuming—has been central to her long-term growth.Heather began her mortgage career at age 19 as a receptionist and steadily worked her way up through increasingly technical and leadership-focused roles. Over nearly three decades, she has developed a comprehensive, end-to-end understanding of the mortgage process—from front-desk customer service to complex underwriting decisions. This broad perspective enables her to approach each file with both technical precision and an appreciation for the human impact behind every application.The most meaningful career advice Heather has received is to be intentional with her words and communication. As she stepped into leadership and underwriting roles, she learned that how something is said can be just as important as what is said—particularly when delivering difficult news or guiding a team. This principle shaped her leadership style, which is firm yet respectful and always grounded in clarity and fairness.Heather is also passionate about encouraging the next generation of professionals, particularly young women entering the mortgage industry. She advises them to be patient with themselves and to focus on thoroughly learning guidelines and processes rather than rushing toward titles. She emphasizes that entry-level roles should never be underestimated, as each position—from receptionist to processor to underwriter—offers critical insight into the bigger picture. She also encourages seeking strong mentors, asking questions without hesitation, and recognizing that returning to school or pursuing additional credentials is always within reach.In today’s evolving market, Heather identifies one of the biggest challenges as keeping pace with constantly changing mortgage guidelines and shifting economic conditions. These changes can feel overwhelming for borrowers and loan officers alike. However, she views this complexity as an opportunity for experienced underwriters to add meaningful value. By carefully interpreting complex regulations, identifying legitimate solutions for challenging files, and leveraging programs such as down payment assistance loans, she helps more families move closer to homeownership. She believes professionals who remain educated, adaptable, and proactive will be the ones who thrive.At the core of Heather’s professional philosophy are integrity, accuracy, and responsibility. She understands that her decisions directly impact families’ dreams of homeownership, and she is committed to doing things the right way—even when it requires additional time and effort. Honesty with borrowers and colleagues is central to her approach, ensuring transparency and trust throughout the loan process.In her personal life, Heather places a high value on family, kindness, and emotional well-being. She embraces practices such as reading and color therapy to manage stress and stay grounded. Whether in her professional responsibilities or personal pursuits, she remains guided by a steadfast belief in growth, service, and the power of perseverance.

