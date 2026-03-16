Lost Between Oceans Introduces New Kenya Couple Travel Experiences With Expert Safari And Beach Guides

Laura and Alexander in the Maasai Mara, Kenya

Kenya offers a mix of wildlife, landscapes, and coasts that couples struggle to combine in a trip. Our goal is to make that process easier by sharing itineraries and advice from our experiences.” — Laura, Co-Founder Lost Between Oceans

GENTBRUGGE, EAST FLANDERS, BELGIUM, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lost Between Oceans, a travel blog dedicated to helping couples plan adventurous trips, has introduced a new series of Kenya travel guides designed to make planning a Kenya safari and coastal vacation easier and more accessible.The new content focuses on combining wildlife safaris with Kenya’s tropical coastline, offering couples a way to experience both the country’s iconic national parks and its Indian Ocean beaches. The guides provide practical planning advice, detailed itineraries, and firsthand insights designed to help couples navigate logistics such as routes, visa requirements, and destination choices. Laura, co-founder of Lost Between Oceans, has spent 15 years growing up and visiting all the national parks and hidden gems in Kenya. It's that insider knowledge couples will find in the Kenya travel guides.One of the newly featured guides is a detailed 3-week Kenya itinerary that walks couples through a complete Kenya journey, combining lush safari destinations like the Maasai Mara and Amboseli with cultural stops, a Mount Kenya climb, and beach time in Diani. The itinerary provides a step-by-step guide for planning a 3-week trip to Kenya.In addition to safari planning, the platform highlights Kenya’s southern coast, including one of the country’s most popular beach destinations. The guide to Diani Beach covers the best activities in the region, from marine park snorkeling and dhow excursions to exploring nearby islands and whale shark adventures.For couples preparing their trip, Lost Between Oceans also provides a clear and practical Kenya visa guide , including a breakdown of the different visa procedures and the needed travel documentation.Lost Between Oceans focuses on experience-based travel planning for couples who want to combine adventure with thoughtful organization. The Kenya guides are built around firsthand travel experiences and local insights, helping couples understand not only where to go but also how to structure their itinerary effectively.The new series of Kenya travel guides is part of Lost Between Oceans’ broader mission to simplify complex travel planning and help couples create the vacations they want through well-researched itineraries and destination guides.About Lost Between Oceans:Lost Between Oceans is a travel blog created by Laura and Alexander that publishes expert travel guides, detailed itineraries, and practical advice for couples planning adventurous trips around the world. The travel blog focuses on experience-based insights designed to make travel planning clearer, easier, and more inspiring.

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