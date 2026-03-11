Influential Women Spotlights Cate Coelho: Experienced Litigation Assistant at Kaufmann & Gropman, LLP

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delivering Precision, Dedication, and Decades of Litigation Excellence in the San Francisco Bay AreaCate Coelho is an accomplished litigation professional based in the San Francisco Bay Area, bringing decades of experience, precision, and dedication to the legal field. Currently serving as a Legal Assistant at Kaufmann & Gropman, LLP in Oakland, California, Cate plays an integral role as the sole legal assistant in a two-partner and one-of-counsel plaintiff-side employment law firm. With a career spanning complex civil litigation, class actions, personal injury, trusts and estate planning, arbitration, and union benefit plan administration, she is widely respected for her strong work ethic, exceptional follow-through, formatting, and meticulous attention to detail.In her current role, Cate manages comprehensive case support across state, federal, and appellate courts, as well as arbitration forums and mediations. Her responsibilities include preparing discovery and e-filing pleadings, motions, and legal briefs; maintaining structured and organized case files; coordinating depositions, mediations, and settlement conferences; heavy calendaring for several in-process arbitration cases against the same defendant, general case calendaring for multiple attorneys as well as co-counsel; and maintaining extensive client communication from intake through resolution. Cate is known for her calm professionalism under pressure; she ensures that deadlines are met and filings are executed flawlessly—these being some of the skills that have made her indispensable throughout her career.Prior to joining Kaufmann & Gropman, LLP, Cate spent nearly 12 years at Leonard Carder, where she supported employment class action litigation and assisted with union benefit plan administration. Her earlier roles at Chavez & Gertler LLP, Hinton, Alfert, Sumner & Kaufmann, and Sellar Hazard further strengthened her expertise in complex civil litigation, benefits administration, office policy and procedure implementation and maintenance, and office network administration. Over the years, she has handled various responsibilities ranging from administrative to document productions, time-billing systems management to HR and benefits administration, demonstrating both legal acumen and operational leadership. A graduate of Sunset High School in Hayward, California, Cate has built her career on continuous growth, always seeking challenging opportunities where her skills have been utilized and expanded upon.Cate’s top skills—communication, phone etiquette, formatting and filing of legal briefs, arbitration support, and file management—are reflected not only in her daily work but also in the way colleagues describe her. She has been praised for her organization, reliability, and ability to anticipate what needs to be done with little direction. Beyond her professional achievements, Cate actively engages in her local community. She is a member of the local women’s club, which mainly focuses on philanthropy. She dedicates two days per month to delivering groceries to local inbound seniors, and between herself and her husband, she has nine granddaughters whom she adores and hopes will all grow up to be independent, strong women. She recently expressed her deep gratitude for the recognition honoring her years of service to the legal industry, as she feels this is an honor to her, but a tribute to ALL the women who work their entire lives while raising children, managing a household, and simply learning to stay alive and well in the sometimes murky and difficult corporate world. With more than 250 professional connections and a growing network of followers, she continues to embody dedication, humility, teamwork, and integrity—qualities she believes are foundational to long-term success in both law and life.Learn More about Cate Coelho:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/cate-coelho Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

