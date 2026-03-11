NATPOWER International AG and R&R-Beth GmbH Sign Business Development Agreement

WIDNAU, SWITZERLAND, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NATPOWER International AG announced this morning that it has signed a Business Development Agreement with R&R-Beth GmbH to identify commercial opportunities for NATPOWER’s proprietary Hydro Electricity Storage (HES) (mechanical) solution in the Federal Republic of Germany.The Business Development Agreement grants R&R-Beth the exclusive distribution and manufacturing rights for HES in Germany. NATPOWER and R&R-Beth intend to construct up to four demonstration plants to showcase the advantages of HES over conventional energy storage systems and to explore additional applications for NATPOWER’s technology.The agreement further enhances NATPOWER’s commitment to offer energy storage solutions that promote energy security, and address the environmental, supply chain and national security issues encountered with chemical / battery storage systems.Mdm. Nguyen Thi Nguyet Thu, Chairlady of NATPOWER said “we’re on a mission to accelerate the global energy transition by developing projects using HES, in collaboration with R&R-Beth’s global manufacturing capabilities, that strategically advance the renewable energy storage landscape.”Jans Riedel, CEO of R&R-Beth said “NATPOWER’s HES technology combined with R&R’s distribution and manufacturing capabilities will support Germany’s goal of achieving 80% renewable energy use by 2030”.About NATPOWER International AG:NATPOWER, Switzerland, is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing alternative energy storage technologies including its proprietary ARES – Hydro Electricity Storage solution.About R&R-Beth GmbH:R&R-Beth, Germany, is a global industry leader in the design and manufacturer of cutting edge air filtration and pollution control solutions for various industries, including automotive, energy and chemical.Media Contact: secretary@natpowerag.ch

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.