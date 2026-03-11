A New Approach to Understanding the Universe: The QMU Project Connects Quantum Physics, Gravity and Cosmology

The three-volume research series “Quantum Model of the Universe (QMU)” by Sergey G. Kolesnyak explores the structural foundations of modern physics, from particle microphysics to cosmological evolution. Large Hadron Collider (CERN), the world’s most powerful particle accelerator used to study the fundamental structure of matter. Credit: CERN / ATLAS Collaboration. Artist’s impression of the James Webb Space Telescope observing distant galaxies and cosmic structures. Credit: ESA / NASA / CSA.

A 2,000-page monograph series proposes a new conceptual framework connecting quantum physics, gravitation and cosmological evolution.

Modern physics has achieved remarkable experimental success, yet the deeper structural logic connecting quantum theory, gravitation and cosmology remains an open scientific question” — Sergey G. Kolesnyak

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, SWITZERLAND, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent decades, physics has entered a period of rapid expansion in empirical knowledge about the Universe. Modern experiments allow scientists to investigate the nature of matter at the scale of elementary particles, while space telescopes and astronomical surveys reveal the structure of the Universe across billions of light-years. Yet connecting these two levels of description — the microphysical and the cosmological — remains one of the central theoretical challenges of modern science.Against this backdrop, a new large-scale research work devoted to the analysis of the fundamental structure of modern physics has been published. Researcher Sergey G. Kolesnyak has presented a three-volume monograph titled “Quantum Model of the Universe (QMU)”, comprising approximately 2,000 pages. The study explores the relationships between quantum physics, gravitation, and cosmology — three of the principal domains of contemporary fundamental science.One of the central questions underlying the project concerns how different theoretical frameworks of modern physics may be reconciled when the Universe is considered as a single physical system. For more than a century, physicists have attempted to identify a common conceptual foundation capable of linking quantum theory with general relativity — two of the most successful yet largely independent theoretical structures in modern science.The origins of this problem trace back to the early twentieth century, when the fundamental principles of quantum mechanics and relativistic gravitation were first established. Even at that time, Albert Einstein explored the possibility of a unified field theory capable of describing fundamental interactions within a single mathematical framework.In later decades, many of the leading physicists of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries addressed this question, including Max Planck, Niels Bohr, Werner Heisenberg, Paul Dirac, Richard Feynman, Steven Weinberg, Abdus Salam, Sheldon Glashow, Stephen Hawking and Roger Penrose. Despite extraordinary advances in modern science, constructing a coherent picture of the fundamental structure of the Universe remains an open problem.The monograph Quantum Model of the Universe approaches this issue through a structural analysis of modern physics. Rather than proposing an entirely new theory, the work examines the internal architecture of existing theoretical frameworks and analyzes the conditions under which they may remain mutually consistent when interpreted within a unified cosmological context.From this perspective, the laws of nature may be understood not only as mathematical equations describing physical processes but also as elements of a deeper structural system that determines the admissible forms of physical theories.Such an approach offers a different perspective on several widely discussed problems of contemporary physics, including the nature of vacuum energy, the accelerated expansion of the Universe, and the relationship between microscopic quantum processes and cosmic evolution.A Three-Level Research StructureThe Quantum Model of the Universe project is organized as a three-volume investigation in which the analysis of modern physics is conducted across several interconnected levels.The first volume is devoted to a systematic analysis of the observable architecture of the Universe. It examines data from modern astrophysics and cosmology, including results from collider experiments, measurements of the cosmic microwave background, and large astronomical surveys.The primary goal of this part of the investigation is to identify the empirical constraints that any consistent physical theory must satisfy.The second volume analyzes the development of fundamental physical theories over the past century and a half. Its focus includes quantum field theory, relativistic gravitation, cosmology, and modern geometric approaches to physical description.The investigation concentrates on identifying the implicit structural assumptions embedded in the fundamental equations of modern physics.The third volume examines the role of fundamental physical constants and global parameters in cosmological dynamics. It explores how the system of physical parameters that characterize matter and interactions may be connected with the evolution of the Universe itself.Particular attention is given to the relationship between microphysical processes, vacuum properties, and the large-scale structure of the cosmos.A New Era of Experimental CosmologyThe emergence of studies of this type is closely linked to the rapid development of modern experimental science. In recent years, major international research projects have significantly expanded the empirical data available about the structure of the Universe.The Planck mission provided highly precise measurements of the cosmic microwave background. LIGO observatories detected gravitational waves for the first time, while the James Webb Space Telescope opened new observational windows on the early Universe.At the same time, large cosmological survey programs such as DESI, along with experiments conducted at the Large Hadron Collider, continue to expand scientific knowledge about the structure of matter and cosmic evolution.According to the author, the accumulation of such a vast body of data makes theoretical interpretation increasingly important.“Modern physics possesses an unprecedented amount of experimental information about the Universe,” Kolesnyak notes. “One of the central tasks of theoretical research is to identify conceptual structures capable of connecting these data within a coherent framework.”An Open Scientific DiscussionThe author emphasizes that the Quantum Model of the Universe project should be viewed as an open research program.“Fundamental science develops through continuous dialogue between theory and experiment,” the researcher says. “Major scientific ideas rarely appear in finished form — they evolve and become refined as research progresses and new observational evidence emerges.”The monographs are available in open access through the scientific repository Zenodo, allowing researchers worldwide to examine the results of the work.AcknowledgmentsThe author expresses gratitude to the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) and the international collaborations of the Large Hadron Collider for experimental results that have significantly advanced our understanding of the microphysical structure of matter.Acknowledgment is also extended to NASA and its scientific missions, including the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope, as well as to international cosmological survey programs such as DESI.Media ContactSergey G. 