Influential Women Showcases N. Alissa McFall, MS, CCC-SLP, COM®: Boston-Based CEO and Founder of Solica Connect, Inc.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging 20+ Years of Clinical Expertise in Speech-Language Pathology, Orofacial Myology, Feeding & Lactation Therapy to Transform Early Feeding and Development Through Data, Design, and Clinical Insight Across the Lifespan.Boston, Massachusetts – N. Alissa McFall, MS, CCC-SLP, COM, is a speech-language pathologist, orofacial myologist, and founder of Solica Connect, Inc., a maternal-infant health company focused on bringing clarity, measurable outcomes, and developmental insight to newborn feeding.With more than 20 years of clinical experience across pediatric and adult rehabilitation, maternal-infant health, and performance optimization, Ms. McFall has spent her career studying how early oral function influences breathing, communication, movement, and long-term health. Her work spans the full developmental spectrum from supporting newborn feeding in the earliest days of life to helping adolescents and professional athletes retrain oral and facial muscle patterns that influence breathing, recovery, and performance.Through this clinical lens, Ms. McFall recognized a major gap in healthcare: while feeding is one of the first and most important developmental processes in life, families and providers often lack objective tools to understand what is happening during feeding or how early patterns influence long-term development.Solica Connect, Inc. was created to change that.The company is developing screening tools and technologies designed to help families and providers better understand infant feeding mechanics, support early development, and translate complex clinical insights into clear, actionable guidance.By combining clinical expertise, engineering, and human-centered design, Solica Connect aims to make early developmental insights more accessible – helping every baby build strong foundations for breathing, feeding, communication, and lifelong health.In addition to founding Solica Connect, Alissa owned Studio A SLP in California for 10 years and is now a partner at Evolved Therapy with owner Erin Browning in Melrose, MA. Evolved Therapy is dedicated to advising families and professionals working with feeding challenges, speech disorders, and orofacial dysfunction. Ms. McFall’s work emphasizes interdisciplinary collaboration and evidence-informed practice, bridging speech-language pathology, lactation, functional movement, and developmental science.Alissa has held active licensure in speech-language pathology in California, North Carolina, and Massachusetts, and is a Certified Orofacial Myologist through the International Association of Orofacial Myology (IAOM). She is also an active member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) and the Boston Business Women (BBW) network.She credits much of her professional growth to the communities she serves and collaborates with. One piece of advice that has shaped her career: never build alone. The most meaningful advances in healthcare, she believes, happen through collaboration between business owners, medical providers, engineers, families, and researchers. Her professional and personal values include clear communication, a spirit of exploration, and lifelong curiosity that drives continuous learning and growth.Beyond her work, McFall enjoys skiing, walking in the woods, pickleball, travel, and reading – activities that reflect the same exploration that shapes her professional approach. Her dedication, curiosity, and collaborative spirit make her a transformative leader in her field, consistently advancing patient care and professional excellence.Her mission is simple but ambitious:to bring greater understanding, measurement, and developmental support to the earliest days of life – when the foundations of human health are formed.Learn More about Alissa McFall:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/alissa-mcfall Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

