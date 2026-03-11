Mineral and Petroleum Resources on fuel supply and prices

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) wishes to reassure the public regarding the status of fuel supply in South Africa.

The Department remains in continuous contact with oil companies operating in the country to ensure the stability and security of fuel supply, while closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and their potential impact on global oil markets and fuel prices.

While prolonged geopolitical tensions may exert pressure on international oil prices, the Department wishes to assure the public that there is currently no immediate risk of fuel shortages in South Africa.

Despite the closure of several refineries in recent years, South Africa currently has two operational crude oil refineries, namely NATREF and Astron Energy, in addition to the Sasol Secunda coal-to-liquids plant, which continues to play a critical role in domestic fuel production. These facilities rely on crude oil imports sourced primarily from West Africa and increasingly from other countries across the African continent.

The Astron Energy refinery is currently undergoing a planned maintenance shutdown. However, as part of standard operational planning, the company has secured sufficient fuel imports to cover supply requirements during this maintenance period.

Unfortunately, the continued rise in international crude oil prices is expected to result in higher fuel prices at the pump from April 2026. The under-recovery on fuel prices has been fluctuating since the onset of the conflict, and the Department will continue

to monitor the situation closely. Further updates will be provided in due course ahead of the official April fuel price adjustments.

Oil companies that currently import refined petroleum products from countries affected by the conflict are actively exploring alternative supply sources to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability in the domestic market.

The Department remains optimistic that the tensions will de-escalate in the near future, which would help stabilise global oil markets and contribute to improved fuel price conditions.

