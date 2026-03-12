Rising Cold Chain Demand Driving Expansion In The Cold Storage Construction Market 2026

Cold Storage Construction Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cold storage construction market is dominated by a mix of global construction companies and specialized engineering firms. Companies are focusing on advanced insulation systems, energy-efficient refrigeration technologies, automated monitoring and control systems, and compliance with safety and food storage regulations to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent operational and environmental standards. Emphasis on energy efficiency, structural integrity, and integration of digital management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving cold storage infrastructure sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Cold Storage Construction Market?

• According to our research, Lineage Logistics led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The infrastructure solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the cold storage construction market, provides a wide range of temperature-controlled facilities, modular storage units, energy-efficient refrigeration systems, and monitoring solutions that support food preservation, pharmaceutical storage, and compliance with regulatory and safety standards in regulated storage environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Cold Storage Construction Market?

Major companies operating in the cold storage construction market are Lineage Logistics, Americold Logistics (Americold Realty Trust), NewCold Coöperatief U.A., United States Cold Storage, Burris Logistics, FCL Builders, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc., Clayco, Inc., Haskell and Co. Limited, Layton Construction Company, LLC, Ryan Companies US, Inc., Big-D Construction Corporation, Gray Construction, Inc., The Weitz Company, LLC, Stellar Group, Inc., Tippmann Group, Primus Builders, Inc., A M King Construction Company, LLC, Alston Construction Company, Inc., Frialsa Frigorificos S.A. De C.V., ESI Group, Vertical Cold Storage, Cold Storage Construction Services, Inc., ARCO Design Build, Kloosterboer, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, VX Logistics Development Co., Ltd., and Hansen Cold Storage Construction.

How Concentrated Is The Cold Storage Construction Market?

The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 25% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent temperature control standards, compliance with food and pharmaceutical storage regulations, precision engineering requirements, and the need for reliability in cold chain storage environments. Leading players such as Lineage Logistics, Americold Logistics (Americold Realty Trust), NewCold Coöperatief U.A., United States Cold Storage, Burris Logistics, FCL Builders, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc., Clayco, Inc., Haskell and Co. Limited, and Layton Construction Company, LLC hold notable market shares through diversified service offerings, established client networks, global operational capabilities, and continuous innovation in cold storage and construction technologies. As demand for advanced temperature-controlled facilities, efficient logistics solutions, and compliant storage infrastructure grows, strategic partnerships, technological advancement, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Lineage Logistics (4%)

o Americold Logistics (Americold Realty Trust) (4%)

o NewCold Coöperatief U.A. (3%)

o United States Cold Storage (3%)

o Burris Logistics (3%)

o FCL Builders, LLC (2%)

o Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc. (2%)

o Clayco, Inc. (2%)

o Haskell and Co. Limited (1%)

o Layton Construction Company, LLC (1%)

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Cold Storage Construction Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the cold storage construction market include Kingspan Group plc, Owens Corning, BASF SE, Saint-Gobain S.A., Rockwool International A/S, Armacell International S.A., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Knauf Insulation GmbH, Johns Manville, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, Recticel NV, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Etex Group, Metecno Group, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Tecnoglass S.A., Fosroc International Ltd., UltraTech Cement Limited, LafargeHolcim Ltd., CRH plc, Boral Limited, Mapei S.p.A., Sika AG.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Cold Storage Construction Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the cold storage construction market include WESCO International, Inc., Fastenal Company, Grainger plc, Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, City Electrical Factors Ltd., HD Supply Holdings, Inc., White Cap Construction Supply, Ferguson Enterprises, Inc., Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., Builders FirstSource, Inc., Allied Building Products Corp., BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., CEF Distribution Ltd., Onninen Oy, EECOL Electric Corp., Nedco Electrical Wholesalers, Ideal Electrical Suppliers (Pty) Ltd., Power Products & Solutions Co., Ltd., Betelec SA, Westburne Electrical Supply Inc., Codale Electric Supply, Inc., Border States Electric Supply Company, Alltron AG, Concordance Supply Group, Anixter International Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Cold Storage Construction Market?

• Major end users in the cold storage construction market include Americold Realty Trust, Lineage Logistics Holdings, Inc., United States Cold Storage, Preferred Freezer Services, Inc., Burris Logistics, Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services, Nichirei Corporation, Kloosterboer Group, Frialsa Group, Agro Merchants Group, NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics, Inc., Icebox Cold Storage, Nordic Cold Storage, Nichirei Logistics Group, Congebec Logistics, Port of Rotterdam Cold Storage, Total Cold Storage, Canadian Cold Storage, Johnson Controls International plc, Carrier Global Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Modine Manufacturing Company.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Proprietary Computer Vision technology is transforming the cold storage construction market by automating product receiving, improving inventory accuracy, and increasing operational efficiency.

• Example: In November 2024, Lineage launched an automated cold storage warehouse in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, with computer vision-enabled inbound lanes.

• Its automation, including cranes and rail-guided vehicles, reduces labor, improves throughput, and supports real-time inventory management in temperature-controlled facilities.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advancing Next-Gen Refrigeration Systems To Reduce Environmental Impact

• Leveraging Advanced Blast Freezing Technology To Preserve Perishable Quality And Ensure Consistent Cold Storage Operations

• Expanding Unified Cold Storage Platforms To Improve Global Connectivity, Streamline Supply Chains

• Integrating Next-Generation Cold Chain Facilities With Convertible Rooms To Optimize Space Utilization

