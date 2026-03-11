AGM G3 Pro Brings Professional-Grade Thermal Imaging to the Pocket –For Everyday Pros, Homeowners, and Adventurers Alike

Car inspection using the high resolution G3 Pro thermal camera Inspecting the car motor

AGM G3 Pro: Pro-grade 512×384 thermal camera in rugged smartphone. Spot leaks, hotspots & more with superior detail & reliability

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGM, the pioneer in rugged smartphones with advanced sensing technologies, today announced expanded availability of the AGM G3 Pro, a 5G rugged device that transforms thermal vision from a specialized tool into an accessible, mobile powerhouse.

At the center of the G3 Pro is its professional-grade thermal imaging camera with an impressive 512×384 resolution and 25FPS real-time video recording delivering sharp, detailed heat maps far beyond basic thermal add-ons or lower-res phone integrations. Covering a broad dual temperature range from -20°C to 550°C (-4°F to 1022°F), the camera enables precise detection across low-contrast scenarios (e.g., subtle heat leaks) and high-heat industrial tasks alike.

This built-in thermal capability opens up a wide range of practical, real-world applications without requiring separate expensive devices:

- Home & DIY inspections: Spot hidden water leaks, insulation gaps, electrical hotspots, HVAC inefficiencies, or overheating appliances saving time and money on energy bills or preventing costly damage.

- Electrical & mechanical troubleshooting: Identify failing circuits, overloaded outlets, motor issues, or bearing wear in machinery before failures occur ideal for electricians, mechanics, and maintenance technicians.

- Automotive diagnostics: Detect overheating brakes, exhaust problems, or engine anomalies quickly and safely.

- Outdoor & emergency use: Track heat signatures for wildlife observation, search & rescue, night navigation, or detecting people/animals in low-visibility conditions.

- Security & safety checks: Scan for intruders via body heat or monitor perimeter equipment in industrial or remote settings.

"Thermal imaging used to mean carrying bulky standalone cameras or paying thousands for pro gear or settling for low-resolution thermal sensors in phones that deliver blurry, unreliable results," said Lucas, AGM Marketing Manager. "We saw that most products on the market offered poor resolution, often in the 80×60 to 256×192 range, which limited accuracy and detail for real-world tasks. That's why we engineered the G3 Pro with a true high-resolution 512×384 thermal camera: to provide a more reliable, higher-quality product that gives users sharper images, better temperature precision, and professional-grade performance right in their pocket without compromise."

The thermal camera is seamlessly integrated via the dedicated Thermal AGM app, offering tools like spot/max/min temperature tracking, color palettes, alarms for threshold breaches, and easy overlay with the 64MP main camera for contextual shots. Combined with the phone's rugged build (IP68/IP69K waterproof/dustproof, MIL-STD-810H drop/shock resistance), it thrives in harsh environments where other devices fail.

Additional highlights that complement the thermal prowess include:

- Massive 10,000mAh battery with 33W wired + 18W wireless charging for multi-day use during extended fieldwork.

- MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 12+12GB RAM + 512GB storage (expandable to 1TB), and Android 15 for smooth performance with demanding apps.

- 6.72-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, 64MP main + 2MP macro cameras, ultra-loud 5W speaker (up to 116dB), and integrated camping light.

The AGM G3 Pro is available via the official AGM website, Amazon, and select rugged-tech retailers, with carrier compatibility including T-Mobile variants. Pricing starts competitively for this feature-rich rugged smartphone.

For high-resolution product images, thermal sample shots, demo videos, or review units, contact media@agmmobile.com.

About AGM

AGM leads the rugged mobile industry by integrating advanced sensors like high-res thermal imaging into tough, practical smartphones designed for professionals, first responders, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone who demands reliability in extreme conditions.

Contact:

AGM Media Relations

Email: media@agmmobile.com

Website: www.agmmobile.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.