Influential Women Showcases Alexandra Piatkowski: Public Health Strategist Turning Data Into Action For Equity

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder & CEO of Piat Public Health Empowers Organizations to Transform Community Voice, Epidemiology, and Strategy into Measurable Social Impact Across Canada and BeyondAlexandra (Allie) Piatkowski, MPH, PMP, is an award-winning public health consultant, epidemiologist, and certified Project Management Professional based in Toronto, Ontario. As the Founder & CEO of Piat Public Health, she partners with health and social impact organizations to transform data, lived experience, and strategy into measurable community impact. With more than 13 years of experience, Allie is known for helping organizations move from “insight to impact” through community health needs assessments, strategic planning, program evaluation, and equity-centered engagement. Her work is grounded in the belief that data is most powerful when paired with community voice and used to drive meaningful, lasting change.Before launching her firm, Allie served as Director of Operations and Senior Public Health Consultant at Moxley Public Health, where she led Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNAs/CHAs) and Community Health Improvement Plans (CHIPs) across the United States, Canada, and Jamaica. She oversaw high-quality, equity-focused deliverables while strengthening internal systems and supporting business development. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at University Health Network, Health Commons Solutions Lab (Sinai Health), and Amplify Care, managing complex population health initiatives and advancing cross-sector collaboration.During her tenure at University Health Network, Allie spearheaded the development of the world’s first comprehensive Seniors Emergency Medicine Centre, securing a transformative $52 million donation to launch Canada’s first accredited emergency department designed specifically for older adults, alongside a dedicated research and education institute. This milestone initiative strengthened hospital-community partnerships and reimagined emergency care for aging populations, reinforcing her reputation as a strategic leader who bridges innovation, operations, and impact.A recognized leader in public health entrepreneurship, Allie was named Public Health CEO of the Year by The Public Health Club and has been featured by Influential Women, the Worldwide Women’s Association, and a number of podcasts. She serves as Impact Lead for The Public Health Club’s Canada chapter and Chair of the Toronto Council on Aging, where she advocates for age-inclusive communities. A mentor through the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health, The Prosperity Project’s Rosie Mentorship Program, and S.U.C.C.E.S.S, she is deeply committed to supporting emerging professionals and strengthening the public health workforce.Allie holds a Master of Public Health in Epidemiology from the University of Toronto and an Honours Bachelor of Science in Health Studies from the University of Waterloo. Bilingual in English and French, she combines analytical rigor with collaborative leadership to help organizations design strategies that are inclusive, data-driven, and built to last. Through Piat Public Health, she continues to champion equitable systems, courageous leadership, and healthier communities across Canada and beyond.Learn More about Alexandra Piatkowski:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/alexandra-piatkowski Influential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

