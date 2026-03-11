Influential Women Showcases Hilary Lozar: STEM Educator And Innovator Expanding Hands-On Learning In Rural Communities

RONAN, MT, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Passionate Science Educator at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Flathead Reservation & Lake County Brings AI and Inclusive STEM Programs to Youth Across MontanaPolson, Montana – Hilary Lozar is a dedicated STEM educator and coordinator with a mission to make science, technology, engineering, and math education accessible, engaging, and inclusive for youth in rural and Indigenous communities. Currently serving at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Flathead Reservation & Lake County, Hilary develops and delivers innovative programs that expand learning opportunities far beyond traditional classrooms. Among her groundbreaking initiatives is the “AI Field Kit,” a mobile STEM toolkit co-designed with national partners to bring AI literacy to afterschool spaces in regions that are often underserved by traditional technology resources.Hilary holds a Master of Science in Science Education from Montana State University-Bozeman and draws on a strong foundation in both classroom teaching and community-based learning. She is a passionate advocate for integrating emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, into rural education through culturally relevant, accessible, and interactive methods. Her work empowers local students while also contributing to the national dialogue on rural STEM innovation and inclusive education practices. As part of her mission to expand STEM awareness and innovation, she is part of a panel presenting the AI Field Kits and the research and development behind them at SXSWedu 2026, an exclusive and prestigious annual educational festival held in Austin, TX.Hilary attributes her success to her deep love of science and science communication for children. This passion drives everything she does and inspires her to create engaging, meaningful learning experiences that make a real difference in young lives.The best career advice Hilary has received is to leap when new opportunities arise. She encourages embracing challenges and stepping out of one’s comfort zone as a path to growth and professional advancement. For young women entering STEM, she emphasizes the importance of having other women in study groups or work networks. When that isn’t possible, Hilary advises pushing oneself to excel and even outcompete male peers, as a way to strengthen skills and stand out. Confidently embracing one’s capabilities, she notes, is key to success.Hilary sees enormous opportunities in STEM today. Rapid developments in AI and other technologies are expanding career possibilities, turning even far-fetched STEM roles into attainable realities. She notes that the definition of STEM continues to broaden, with nearly every career now incorporating some aspect of science, technology, engineering, or math.At the same time, she acknowledges challenges, particularly funding cuts in science and education-based industries. Yet, she finds inspiration in smaller companies and individual innovators stepping in to fill these gaps, demonstrating resilience and creativity in advancing STEM education despite obstacles.Beyond her professional work, Hilary has a strong record of community involvement. She served as chairperson of the Mission Valley Ice Arena Association (MVIAA) for eleven years, leading efforts to bring an ice rink to her community, and she currently serves as Secretary. She has volunteered for dozens of local events to bring awareness to the value of winter sports within small communities as part of her duties for the MVIAA, and continues to find other ways to serve her community outside that work. Recently, she has integrated annual Family STEM Nights into her Boys & Girls Clubs’ event schedules, opening communication pathways between local STEM experts and her Club kids and their families.The values most central to Hilary in her work and personal life are a love of education and a commitment to learning something new every day. Instilled by her family from an early age, this curiosity continues to guide her approach to teaching, program development, and personal growth. By encouraging questions and exploration, she fosters engaging and thoughtful learning experiences for children while cultivating a culture of curiosity and discovery wherever she goes.Through her innovative programs, leadership, and advocacy, Hilary Lozar continues to expand the reach of STEM education, empowering youth in rural and Indigenous communities to explore, learn, and thrive in the rapidly evolving world of science and technology.

