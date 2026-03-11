Influential Women Spotlights Vernessa Cole: Leadership Coach, Author, And Speaker Empowering Leaders For Lasting Impact

WYLIE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of The WAY Leadership Coaching Guides Rising Professionals to Build Confidence, Influence, and Transformational ResultsWylie, Texas – Vernessa Cole is a seasoned Leadership Development Coach dedicated to helping emerging leaders transform small, intentional moves into significant, measurable impact. As the Founder of The WAY Leadership Coaching, she specializes in equipping rising leaders with the confidence, clarity, and habits necessary to drive meaningful leadership transformation within their organizations and communities.With a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from American InterContinental University and a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, Vernessa brings a strategic and structured approach to leadership development. Her background in business strategy, project management, and client relations provides a solid foundation for her coaching work. She focuses on helping leaders unlock their full potential and step confidently into their roles with courage and purpose.With more than 19 years of experience across various leadership positions, including her ongoing work as a project manager, Vernessa understands firsthand the complexities and demands of modern leadership. Her passion for growth strategy and momentum building enables her to support individuals at every stage of their journey—whether they are stepping into their first leadership role or seeking to elevate their influence to the next level. Grounded in the belief that intentional actions produce lasting results, she guides leaders in translating vision into focused, strategic execution.Vernessa’s approach empowers clients to make confident decisions, strengthen their leadership brand, and cultivate meaningful outcomes within their teams and organizations. Through one-on-one coaching and dynamic team workshops, she creates environments where leaders can reflect, recalibrate, and take decisive action. Her expertise and impact have earned recognition in national media outlets, including Yahoo! Finance and MarketWatch.Vernessa has officially published and launched her first book, The Leadership Gap: Closing the Divide Between Passion and Preparedness for Your Position. The book offers practical strategies and insights for professionals and aspiring leaders looking to bridge the gap between enthusiasm for their role and the skills needed to excel.Central to Vernessa’s professional journey is her unwavering passion for uplifting women. She attributes much of her success to her deep commitment to helping women rise into leadership with confidence and authority. She believes that when women are empowered, the positive ripple effect extends far beyond the individual—strengthening families, organizations, and entire communities. The mentorship and support she has received from other women and allies have been instrumental in shaping her path, reinforcing her belief that collaboration and encouragement are powerful forces for change. Her success is rooted in purpose, continuous learning, and the conviction that when women succeed, everyone benefits.One of the most influential pieces of advice Vernessa shares with her clients is, Be married to the mission, but flexible with the method. This principle has guided her professional and personal life, reminding her to remain steadfast in her values while adapting to changing circumstances. In an ever-evolving landscape, her ability to pivot without losing sight of her core mission has been a defining factor in her growth and resilience.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Vernessa’s greatest joy comes from her family. She is a devoted wife to Reginald Cole, her husband of more than two decades, and a proud mother to their two children, Satoria and Jaylen. In 2022, Vernessa and Reginald co-founded Kingdom Authority Christian Center, where they serve their congregation with compassion, integrity, and biblically grounded leadership. Whether coaching individuals, leading workshops, or serving her community through ministry, Vernessa Cole remains committed to creating momentum for leaders who are ready to make a difference. Through intentional action and steadfast purpose, she continues to shape leaders who lead with clarity, confidence, and lasting influence.

