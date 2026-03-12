Informa partners with UPA to expand Africa Health ExCon’s global reach through World Health Expo (WHX)

Africa Health ExCon partners with the WHX, expanding international participation and strengthening Africa’s institutional healthcare procurement platform

Africa Health ExCon continues to evolve into one of the most important healthcare gatherings on the continent” — H.E. Dr. Hisham Stait

CAIRO, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Informa, the world’s leading exhibition organiser, has announced a strategic partnership with the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement (UPA) to collaborate on Africa Health ExCon as part of the World Health Expo (WHX) portfolio. This collaboration strengthens the event’s global reach and expands structured healthcare trade and procurement engagement across Africa.The 2026 edition, taking place from 15–18 June at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC), Cairo, Egypt, will mark the sixth edition of Africa Health ExCon and the first to collaborate with WHX. This milestone will enhance international participation through WHX’s global network, further reinforcing the event’s position as Africa’s only institutional healthcare exhibition, uniting government procurement authorities, policy leaders and the private sector.Held under the patronage of His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and endorsed by the UPA, Africa Health ExCon has established itself as the continent’s leading government-backed healthcare platform.Co-hosted by Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), in partnership with Informa and organised by Global Conference Management (GCM), the event offers a unique platform for ministers, procurement authorities, and global healthcare suppliers to advance innovation, strengthen healthcare systems, and create new opportunities for collaboration across Africa.The Africa Health ExCon 2026 will welcome 500 exhibitors from 72 countries and more than 50,000 healthcare professionals, including procurement authorities representing 22 African countries, nine confirmed ministers from across Africa, public and private hospital groups, radiology directors, diagnostic laboratory networks and pharmaceutical buyers. This broad participation creates a powerful, commercial- and policy-driven marketplace that enables structured engagement among global manufacturers, regional distributors and government buyers.H.E. Dr. Hisham Stait, Chairman, Egyptian Unified Procurement Authority (UPA), said: “Africa Health ExCon continues to evolve into one of the most important healthcare gatherings on the continent, serving as a bridge between governments, industry leaders, international organisations, and innovators.”UPA is central to Africa Health ExCon, leading procurement collaboration and facilitating access to international healthcare technologies in Egypt and the wider region. The partnership with Informa and collaboration with the WHX portfolio further supports UPA’s strategic objective of connecting international healthcare suppliers with African procurement authorities through structured commercial engagement.Solenne Singer, Senior Vice President, Informa, said: “This partnership reflects Informa’s mission to strengthen collaboration in healthcare. By leveraging WHX’s global reach, we will expand the event’s international access and procurement engagement, reinforcing its role as a platform where global suppliers and African healthcare leaders connect to drive sustainable sector growth.”Co-hosted by Africa CDC, Africa Health ExCon reinforces its pan-African policy focus and public health credibility. Ministerial participation and policy dialogue bring together governments, development partners, and NGOs to address shared healthcare challenges. This collaboration supports alignment with Africa-wide health strategies and regulatory harmonisation, strengthening cooperation across the continent’s health systems.WHX is the world’s largest network of healthcare events, bringing together more than 600,000 healthcare professionals across 14 international events. The platform connects people, governments, businesses and ideas on a global scale, enabling discovery, innovation, and opportunity.ENDSNotes to editors:About WHX: The world’s largest network of healthcare events with 14 international events across the world. https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/en/home.html About Africa Health ExCon: Africa’s leading government-backed healthcare exhibition and conference, held under the patronage of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. www.africahealthexcon.com About UPA: An economic authority affiliated under the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. https://upa.gov.eg/ About GCM: An international event management and conference organising company. http://www.gcm-egypt.com/ About Informa Markets: Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow with than 550 international B2B events and brands. www.informamarkets.com

Video: Highlights from Africa Health ExCon 2025

