Chantel Hirschel, Recognized by Influential Women, Drives Scalable Growth as Director of Revenue Operations at Sana

COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accomplished GTM Leader and Revenue Strategist Simplifies Complexity to Empower High-Performing Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success TeamsCoeur d’Alene, Idaho – Chantel (Wilkes) Hirschel is an accomplished go-to-market (GTM) leader and revenue operations strategist with more than a decade of experience building scalable systems, aligning GTM execution, and driving measurable organizational growth. Currently serving as Director of Revenue Operations at Sana, she specializes in transforming complex operational challenges into streamlined, high-impact processes that empower sales, marketing, and customer success teams to perform at their highest level.Chantel’s expertise spans sales enablement, revenue operations leadership, marketing strategy and operations, and customer experience. She has established a reputation for optimizing forecasting accuracy, improving pipeline hygiene, and implementing technology-driven efficiencies that support data-informed decision-making. Known for her ability to balance strategic vision with disciplined execution, she consistently delivers results in fast-paced, competitive markets.Before joining Sana, Chantel spent more than 12 years in the SOLIDWORKS Channel, holding leadership roles at Quest Integration and Hawk Ridge Systems. Over the course of her tenure, she advanced from an entry-level business development role to Director of Revenue Operations, demonstrating both resilience and a deep commitment to growth. In that capacity, she spearheaded initiatives that saved teams hundreds of hours each quarter, developed training programs and comprehensive playbooks to accelerate sales performance, and drove meaningful improvements in GTM alignment, lead management, and tech stack optimization. Her work not only enhanced operational efficiency but also elevated the overall performance culture within the organizations she served.A graduate of the University of Idaho with a Degree in International Studies, Chantel also studied abroad at the Nagasaki Institute of Foreign Studies, an experience that broadened her worldview and strengthened her cross-cultural communication skills. This global perspective informs her collaborative leadership style and her ability to navigate diverse teams and evolving markets.Chantel attributes much of her success to the strong example set by her hardworking parents, who modeled humility and a consistent work ethic every day. Her father worked remotely long before it became common practice, giving her the rare opportunity to observe leadership and management firsthand. She often reflects on learning at the literal feet of a manager, absorbing lessons about discipline, accountability, and thoughtful decision-making. She also credits the invaluable guidance and support of her mentors—Mallory Hillyard, Iris Chiu, and Kimberly Enright—whose encouragement and insight played a pivotal role in shaping her career trajectory.The most impactful career advice she has received is to never let the great get in the way of the good. While she believes strongly in striving for excellence, she understands that perfection should never prevent forward momentum. At Sana, this philosophy is embodied in the value “Ship It,” a reminder that maintaining a bias toward action and continuous progress is essential for growth and innovation.Chantel encourages young women entering her industry to have confidence in themselves, prioritize strong communication skills, and never hesitate to invest in their own growth. She credits the extensive investment leaders made in developing her communication abilities as a turning point in her career. That support not only strengthened her professional presence but also expanded her opportunities. She advises finding a mentor early and becoming comfortable with receiving regular, honest feedback, viewing it as a powerful tool for growth rather than criticism.In today’s rapidly evolving business environment, Chantel recognizes both the complexity and opportunity within revenue operations. RevOps can mean different things to different organizations, encompassing a broad spectrum of responsibilities that vary by company structure and growth stage. Coupled with the rapid advancement of emerging technologies—particularly artificial intelligence—the field requires agility and adaptability. While these dynamics can feel overwhelming, she sees them as prime opportunities for curious, quick learners who are open to innovation without being distracted by every passing trend.For organizations still defining their approach to revenue operations, Chantel emphasizes that RevOps is far more than backend systems management. In her view, it is an essential strategic function capable of shaping organizational vision, enabling cross-functional collaboration, and systematically removing bottlenecks that hinder growth. When positioned effectively, RevOps becomes a central driver of alignment and long-term success.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Chantel’s core values of faith, family, and fun remain central to her life. As a mother of two based in North Idaho, she treasures time with her family and stays actively involved in church activities. She also prioritizes balance and joy, whether through reading, gaming, visiting theme parks, or walking her dogs. For Chantel, meaningful success is rooted not only in career achievement but also in purpose, connection, and shared experiences.With her blend of operational expertise, data-driven leadership, and people-first philosophy, Chantel (Wilkes) Hirschel continues to shape the future of revenue operations and strategic enablement—helping organizations scale with clarity, confidence, and cohesion.Learn More about Chantel Hirschel:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/chantel-hirschel Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

