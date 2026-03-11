Influential Women Spotlights Eleanor Richards, MSC: Evaluator Advancing Education, Grants, and Trauma-Informed Work

CLOVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Expertise in Program Evaluation, Counseling, and Advocacy to Empower Communities and Advance Meaningful ChangeFresno, California – Eleanor Richards, MSC, is a seasoned evaluator, educator, and advocate whose career spans teaching, counseling, mediation, and federal program evaluation. She currently serves as an Evaluator at the Center for Research, Evaluation, Assessment, and Dissemination (CREAD) at California State University, Fresno, where she has dedicated over 20 years to developing and implementing high-quality evaluation strategies for programs that impact education and community services.Eleanor specializes in designing evaluation plans for federal grant proposals, creating measurement instruments, conducting surveys, interviews, and focus groups, and reviewing program documentation. In addition to her work at CREAD, she owns Allison Writing Services, providing funding research, grant proposal development, and evaluation support for federal, state, and foundation agencies. Her work helps ensure that programs are effective, sustainable, and aligned with community needs.Her educational foundation includes an MSC with distinction in Marriage and Family Counseling, a BA in English, a teaching credential, and certifications in grant writing and program evaluation from California State University, Fresno. Eleanor’s professional journey began in education as a teacher and guidance counselor before transitioning to leadership roles with the American Red Cross, where she honed skills in crisis management and emergency response following the events of September 11, 2001.Eleanor attributes her success to the guidance and mentorship of leaders such as Dr. Elie Wiesel, Sister Helen Prejean, and Dr. Sharon Brown Welty, whose support encouraged her to embrace challenging opportunities and create meaningful impact. Her career achievements include being named Counselor of the Year for California and mediating with gangs and death row inmates, demonstrating her ability to navigate complex and high-stakes environments.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Eleanor’s personal experiences have shaped her advocacy work. Following the tragic loss of her daughter, she has focused on gun safety awareness, speaking publicly about responsible gun ownership, particularly in homes with children, and collaborating with organizations such as Sandy Hook Promise and Brady. She has also channeled her daughter Anna’s legacy into charitable initiatives, including Anna Bags, a scholarship fund, and a backpack program that distributed 60 backpacks with school supplies in its first year, inspired by her daughter’s compassion for others.Eleanor’s work consistently reflects a commitment to understanding trauma and grief and their effects on individuals and communities. She integrates this expertise into reconciliation, mediation, and evaluation initiatives, ensuring that programs not only improve systems but also provide meaningful support to those affected by crisis and loss.Education and lifelong learning remain central to Eleanor’s mission. Inspired by her parents’ dedication to education, she champions inclusive learning environments aligned with the principles of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), advocating for opportunities that empower every student to reach their full potential.Through her extensive experience, dedication, and compassionate leadership, Eleanor Richards continues to advance program evaluation, advocacy, and education, making a lasting impact on communities, institutions, and individuals across California and beyond.Learn More about Eleanor Richards:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/eleanor-richards Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

