Influential Women Showcases Terri Savage, EdD: Educational Consultant Driving Inclusive Learning And Leadership

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 30 Years of Expertise in Special Education, Leadership Development, and Equitable Student Success Across Maryland School SystemsLaurel, Maryland – Terri Savage, EdD, is a distinguished Educational Consultant, Connections Coach, Adjunct Professor at Johns Hopkins University, and University Supervisor with the University of Maryland. With a career spanning more than three decades, Dr. Savage is dedicated to ensuring that young people—particularly those in rural and underserved communities—learn in environments that honor their diverse strengths and meet their individual needs. Drawing inspiration from her own childhood experiences, she has devoted her life’s work to advancing inclusive practices, expanding access, and supporting educational leaders in building systems where every child can thrive.Throughout her career, Dr. Savage has held influential roles across four Maryland school systems—St. Mary’s, Prince George’s, Montgomery, and Howard. Her leadership positions have included Chief Academic Officer, Executive Director of Special Education, Regional Special Education Specialist, Elementary Instructional Facilitator, K–12 Curriculum Supervisor, and university faculty member. In these roles, she has guided teams of more than 150 professionals, overseen services for thousands of learners from birth through age 21, and managed multimillion-dollar budgets while strengthening policy, program development, and instructional excellence across diverse educational settings. Dr. Savage holds a Doctorate in Special Education from Johns Hopkins University, Superintendent I and II endorsements, and certifications in Administration and Supervision as well as Professional Coaching.Currently, Dr. Savage partners with educators, school systems, and communities as a consultant specializing in leadership development, inclusive and special education, differentiated and specialized instruction, and professional growth for teachers and paraprofessionals. She is passionate about fostering collaborative relationships, promoting equitable learning opportunities, and cultivating the connections that support student success. As she continues this work, Dr. Savage remains motivated by the belief that meaningful change is rooted in compassion, courage, and a steadfast commitment to doing what is best for all learners.Dr. Savage attributes her success to the unwavering support of her mother, whose encouragement to pursue higher education helped open the door to a meaningful career in education. Growing up with family members living with disabilities profoundly shaped her perspective and fueled her commitment to advocacy and inclusive practices for students with special needs. Above all, she credits her faith in God for guiding each step of her journey. While she has worked diligently to lead, grow, and serve, she believes her higher power has been central to her ability to do so with purpose and impact.The values guiding Dr. Savage—both professionally and personally—include authenticity, gratitude, and a steadfast commitment to excellence. She takes pride in honors such as the Alumni Visionary Leader Award for Special Education from Johns Hopkins University, a reflection of the passion and purpose she brings to her work.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Savage embraces creativity and joy, whether decorating spaces, spending quality time with her 28-year-old son—affectionately called her “mini-me”—or returning to one of her favorite pastimes: riding her motorcycle. These pursuits keep her grounded, inspired, and connected to what matters most in life.Through her decades of experience, unwavering dedication, and values-driven approach, Dr. Terri Savage continues to shape the future of education—empowering students, guiding leaders, and fostering inclusive learning environments where all learners can succeed.Learn More about Dr. Terri Savage:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/terri-savage Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.