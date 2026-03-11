Influential Women Recognizes Traci Austin, AINS, AIS, Grand Blanc, MI-Based Liability Claims Examiner & Auto Appraiser

GRAND BLANC, MI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Championing Expertise, Leadership, and Compassion to Elevate Standards in Claims ManagementGrand Blanc, Michigan – Traci Austin, AINS, AIS, is a highly accomplished Sr. Liability Claims Examiner at Crawford and Company, licensed in 34 states, and a Licensed Auto Damage Appraiser. With extensive expertise in claims management, client advocacy, and risk mitigation across diverse industries, she has built a career defined by precision, persistence, and a passion for helping others navigate complex claims processes.Traci’s interest in claims was sparked early in her career during a new-hire training exercise at Progressive, where she demonstrated a natural aptitude for analyzing complex scenarios. From that pivotal moment, she dedicated herself to providing compassionate and precise claims support, ensuring clients and claimants can approach challenging situations with confidence and clarity.Over the course of her career, Traci has held significant roles with organizations including AmWINS Group, The General, and Frankenmuth Insurance. She has successfully managed high-stakes claims, including a $6 million flood loss affecting over 100 new vehicles, while also identifying and preventing substantial fraudulent claims. Her ability to assess intricate claims, streamline processes, and mentor emerging adjusters reflects her commitment to operational excellence and professional development. Recognized repeatedly for exceptional service and attention to detail, Traci has earned numerous accolades and designations that underscore her expertise and dedication within the insurance and claims industry.In addition to her claims work, Traci is a dedicated Mentor, Loan Signing Agent, and Notary Public through her business, Austin Realty & Notary LLC. She supports individuals, title companies, and lenders by facilitating smooth and accurate legal document processing, while fostering strong professional relationships across the real estate and insurance sectors.Traci attributes much of her success to the experiences and opportunities that shaped her career from the very beginning. She began at Progressive Insurance as a customer service agent, never imagining she would become a licensed auto appraiser. Starting as a front desk secretary, she was encouraged to learn about claims and quickly discovered both a passion and aptitude for the work. When an internal opportunity arose, she pursued it with the support of her manager, allowing her to grow into the role.Through every long call, complex claim, and challenging situation, Traci honed her attention to detail, patience, and persistence—skills that continue to define her professional approach. Progressive’s extensive training, coupled with earning two insurance designations over twelve years and receiving customer service awards from the CEO, provided a foundation that propelled her advancement into auto appraisal and shaped her into the accomplished professional she is today.Traci is passionate about mentoring the next generation of claims professionals. She advises young women entering her field to embrace the journey and not rush it. Experiences that take time, she emphasizes, often shape the strongest version of oneself. She encourages aspiring professionals to remain consistent, stay open to learning, and be willing to start small. Even when progress feels slow, she reminds them that every step contributes to growth and prepares them for future opportunities.Her career is guided by a handful of core values, with persistence at the forefront. Earning insurance designations and advancing from customer service to auto appraisal required patience, grit, and unwavering determination. Traci approaches her work with integrity and meticulous attention to detail—traits instilled early in her career. Her resilience was particularly tested when she passed a challenging insurance licensure exam while managing the early stages of her son’s Type 1 diabetes diagnosis and supporting three young children returning to school. Despite these challenges, her determination carried her forward, ultimately earning her over 34 adjuster’s licenses.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Traci remains committed to personal growth, giving back through her church, and maintaining accountability in all aspects of her life, even in the smallest actions. Her combination of technical knowledge, leadership, and client-focused service has positioned her as a trusted expert in the insurance and claims industry.Through her dedication to excellence, mentorship, and ethical practice, Traci Austin continues to raise the standard for claims management, guide emerging professionals, and exemplify integrity and precision in every aspect of her career.Learn More about Traci Austin:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/traci-austin Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. 