Influential Women Profiles Karma James-Dulin, Ph.D.: Food Scientist And Product Development Manager At Standard Process

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Innovation in Nutrition and Food Science Through Research, Mentorship, and Creative SolutionsCharlotte, North Carolina – Karma James-Dulin, Ph.D., is a distinguished Food Scientist and Product Development Manager at Standard Process Inc., where she leads innovation initiatives within the Nutrition Innovation Center. With over a decade of experience in product development, Karma specializes in scaling products from benchtop to industrial production, conducting stability studies, performing sensory evaluations, and integrating clean-label, cost-effective, and nutritionally optimized solutions. Her proactive problem-solving mindset has enabled her to manage multiple cross-functional projects while mentoring teams and organizing workshops to foster professional growth.Karma earned her Ph.D. in Food Science from Penn State University, where she also served as a Graduate Research and Teaching Assistant. She led research on dietary supplement safety and liver toxicity mechanisms while teaching courses in food analysis and chemistry to undergraduate students. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Grambling State University and has completed advanced training in Genesis R&D and ServSafe certifications. Throughout her career, Karma has combined scientific rigor with culinary creativity, achieving clean-label formulations and substantial cost savings for major consumer products.Beyond her technical achievements, Karma is deeply committed to education and mentorship. She actively participates as a judge for high school and undergraduate research competitions and contributes to professional organizations such as the Institute of Food Technologists and the American Society for Nutrition. Her work has been published in leading scientific journals, reflecting her dedication to advancing knowledge in food science, nutrition, and product innovation.Karma attributes her success to strong leadership skills, a willingness to embrace challenges, and a commitment to continuous learning. She has extensive experience in both developing new products and enhancing existing ones, always striving to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions. “The best career advice I’ve ever received is to stand tall and proud, be a good listener, embrace new challenges, and always be a team player,” says Karma. Following this guidance has helped her grow personally and professionally while building strong, collaborative relationships.For young women entering the field, Karma encourages creativity, thinking outside the box, active networking, and the ongoing pursuit of education and professional certifications. “These steps will help you expand your skills, open new opportunities, and make a meaningful impact in your career,” she notes.Karma identifies one of the biggest opportunities in her industry as increasing awareness of her organization’s services. Expanding exposure allows the team to build stronger partnerships, reach new clients, and create greater industry impact. She emphasizes core values, including positivity, motivation, pride in work, teaching, mentoring, and making a meaningful difference every day. Outside of work, Karma enjoys reading, cooking, and dancing, activities that keep her inspired and energized.Known for her leadership, creativity, and dedication to mentoring others, Karma James-Dulin continues to drive innovation in food science and nutrition while positively influencing colleagues, clients, and the wider scientific community.Learn More about Karma James-Dulin:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/karma-james-dulin Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

