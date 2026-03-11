Influential Women Recognize Judy Little: Multimodal Sales Executive Driving Innovation in Supply Chain and Logistics

HERNADO, MS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Hub Group Leader Combines Expertise, Faith, and Family Values to Deliver Exceptional Results Across North AmericaHernando, Mississippi – Judy Little is a seasoned multimodal sales executive with more than 24 years of experience designing innovative logistics solutions and optimizing supply chains for organizations across North America. Currently serving at Hub Group, Judy specializes in developing and implementing creative, needs-based strategies that streamline operations, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction. Her expertise spans multimodal transportation, supply chain management, and business development, enabling her to consistently deliver measurable results in fast-paced, complex environments.Throughout her distinguished career, Judy has held leadership roles at Hub Group, YRC Freight, and Southern Cross Corporation, where she cultivated strong client relationships and implemented process improvements that enhanced operational efficiency. She has been recognized for her outstanding contributions through multiple Presidents Club awards and continues to serve as a trusted advisor to clients seeking innovative solutions to their transportation and logistics challenges. Her ability to navigate industry complexity while driving performance has made her a respected figure in the supply chain sector.Judy’s professional development and commitment to excellence are equally impressive. She has completed Executive Supply Chain programs and persuasive communication training through Penn State University and Cornell University, respectively, continually expanding her knowledge and leadership skills.Judy credits her success to family motivation, great mentors along the way, and her faith in God, which has guided her through both personal and professional milestones. Her career philosophy is grounded in understanding what her organization measures as success, focusing intently on those goals, and striving to be the best in achieving them.When asked what advice she would offer young women entering her industry, Judy emphasizes the importance of balance. “It’s challenging when your children are young to find a work-life balance,” she says. “Attend those school plays and athletic events, or surprise your spouse with lunch. Time moves quickly, and I doubt anyone ever looked back and wished they had spent more time at work. Find your balance!”Judy acknowledges that the trucking industry has faced challenges in recent years, with many companies struggling financially due to depressed rates. This has led to closures and reduced capacity in the market. “Eventually the market will correct itself,” she notes, “and I’m thankful to work for a financially stable organization like Hub Group.”Core values guide both her professional and personal life. Family and support are central, with her husband of 30 years serving as a pillar of encouragement. Judy prioritizes building strong relationships with colleagues and clients alike and approaches her career with commitment, integrity, and continuous improvement.Beyond her professional achievements, Judy is actively engaged in philanthropy, supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and has served as the past Vice President of Programs for the Midsouth CSCMP Roundtable. In her personal time, she enjoys landscaping, repurposing antiques, and creating meaningful experiences with her family, whose encouragement continues to inspire her work.Through her expertise, leadership, and dedication to family and faith, Judy Little exemplifies excellence in supply chain management and remains a driving force in the logistics industry.Learn More about Judy Little:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/judy-little Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

