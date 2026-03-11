Influential Women Highlights the Journey of Valerie Uskoski: Principal Engineer and President of HUA Consulting, Inc.

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative Civil Engineer Advancing Land Development and Infrastructure Across the Pacific NorthwestVancouver, Washington — Valerie Uskoski is the Principal Engineer and President of HUA Consulting, Inc., bringing over two decades of expertise in civil engineering and land use planning. Valerie is widely recognized for delivering innovative, practical solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial projects throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, consistently balancing technical precision with cost-conscious strategies while advocating for her clients at every stage of development.Valerie earned her Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Washington State University and holds professional engineering licenses in Montana, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. Her extensive portfolio includes public and private roadway design, stormwater and water quality systems, site grading, erosion control, and construction management, reflecting a comprehensive approach to civil engineering challenges.Beyond her technical expertise, Valerie is celebrated for building meaningful relationships and fostering collaboration within the communities she serves, ensuring that projects are executed efficiently and stakeholders remain fully supported. She credits her success to unwavering persistence and determination, never accepting “no” as a final answer and always seeking a path forward. Valerie encourages young women entering the field of engineering to embrace challenges and view setbacks as opportunities for growth. She emphasizes facing obstacles with resilience, professionalism, and confidence, continually moving forward with strength, curiosity, and purpose.Outside of her professional work, Valerie is an avid adventurer, enjoying rock and ice climbing as well as rebuilding cars. She is also an active volunteer with organizations such as SAE International, mentoring emerging engineers and sharing her expertise.Through her combination of technical excellence, leadership, and community engagement, Valerie Uskoski has established herself as a respected and influential figure in civil engineering and land development across the Pacific Northwest.Learn More about Valerie Uskoski:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/valerie-uskoski or through her profile on HUA Consulting, https://huaconsulting.com/valerie-uskoski/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.