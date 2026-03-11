Influential Women Spotlights Sheridan Harris: Marketing Leader And Community Advocate Advancing Health, Safety, Youth

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memphis-Based Professional Drives Strategic Communications, Inclusive Outreach, and Public Safety InitiativesSheridan Harris is an accomplished marketing professional, community advocate, and youth mentor dedicated to creating meaningful impact across Memphis. As Marketing Manager at Pediatric Dental Care of Memphis, she leads strategic communications and marketing initiatives designed to educate the community about dental health, reduce anxiety around dental care, and ensure patients feel safe and supported.With an extensive background in the nonprofit world, Sheridan approaches marketing through the lens of storytelling. She feels people deserve to understand the why behind a business—not just what it sells, but what it contributes to the fabric of our city. In Memphis, Sheridan mentioned watching many beloved local businesses close their doors. She says, “if we want a thriving community, we have to champion the ones that remain. Local businesses are the first to donate to a school auction, the first to show up for a neighborhood event, and the first to help you find exactly what you need. My work is about telling those stories so our community sees the value that’s right here at home.”Sheridan’s professional journey reflects resilience, purpose, and a deep commitment to community. Holding a Master’s Degree in Leadership and Management from Western Governors University, she brings a relational leadership style to her work, fostering environments where team members feel seen, heard, and empowered to contribute. Her dedication extends beyond marketing, encompassing youth mentorship, public safety advocacy, and community education.After surviving a life-altering hit-and-run crash in 2023 that left her with permanent disabilities, Sheridan faced an abrupt identity shift, from marathon runner and triathlete to navigating chronic pain, surgeries, and reinvention. Through vulnerability and conviction, Harris shares how she rebuilt her life intentionally, advocating for public safety in Memphis, mentoring youth athletes, investing in local businesses, and discovering a deeper calling in storytelling and marketing. Her message resonates especially with high-capacity women navigating career pivots, diagnoses, divorce, empty nesting, or seasons of unexpected change.Sheridan also leaned deeper into youth athletics, continuing to coach and mentor kids in 1st-12th grade. Using her knowledge of athletics and training to build young people into better, more well-rounded athletes. Coaching her own children and others has become one of the biggest parts of her healing journey. Her athletes have pushed her to become more emotionally intelligent, compassionate, and present.Sheridan attributes her success to working in the nonprofit sector. Most importantly, it taught her that success isn’t defined by scale—it’s defined by service. Those years instilled in her a deep belief in showing up for people, understanding their needs, and making decisions that honor the community she serves. She learned to listen first, to build relationships rooted in trust, and to approach every project with intention and care. That grounding in service and connection has carried her forward in every role since, shaping the way she leads and the way she continues to support the Memphis community today.The best career advice she has received is simple yet powerful: “Go for it.” Sheridan believes that taking bold, decisive action and embracing opportunities without hesitation has been instrumental in advancing her career and unlocking new possibilities. For young women entering her industry, she encourages patience, persistence, and finding opportunities that align with personal goals and values, emphasizing that it is never too late to make a change.In both her professional and personal life, Sheridan prioritizes honesty and directness, balanced with joy and grace, even in challenging situations. She strives to communicate openly while maintaining compassion and composure under pressure—a principle that has become central to her approach to leadership, collaboration, and mentorship.Beyond her professional commitments, Sheridan values family, wellness, and personal growth. She enjoys gardening with her children, taking long walks with her rescue dog, Rosie, and traveling to explore new experiences with her husband.Through her work, advocacy, and personal life, Sheridan Harris consistently demonstrates a commitment to building safer, healthier, and more inclusive communities, combining strategic expertise, compassionate leadership, and hands-on engagement to create lasting, positive impact.Learn More about Sheridan Harris:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sheridan-harris Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

