Erica Campbell, MBA, Recognized by Influential Women for Transformative Leadership in Finance and DEIB Initiatives

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Finance Leader Leverages Two Decades of Experience to Drive Strategic Growth, Inclusivity, and Operational ExcellenceFort Lauderdale, Florida – Erica Campbell, MBA, is a distinguished senior finance leader with over 20 years of experience shaping financial strategy, operational efficiency, and business performance in highly competitive environments. Known for her expertise in forecasting, performance metrics, and EBITDA optimization, Erica partners closely with executive leadership to inform strategic decisions and deliver measurable results. A green belt certified professional, she combines financial acumen with process improvement to ensure seamless execution across complex initiatives.Holding a BS in Finance from Florida State University and an MBA with a Finance concentration from Nova Southeastern University, Erica is recognized for connecting finance to broader organizational goals while embedding diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) into every facet of her work. She actively engages in leadership development and cross-functional collaboration, fostering a culture that promotes both business growth and inclusivity.Erica’s commitment to DEIB extends beyond financial operations. She has been featured internally for her culture-led financial leadership, championing initiatives that enhance employee engagement and implement systemic improvements across large organizations. Her efforts have earned multiple accolades, including recognition in the 2025 edition of Marquis Who’s Who and project-specific honors for contributions to major organizational programs such as Project True, Project Exit, and Project Oracle.Outside of her professional achievements, Erica is a member of the National Black MBA Association and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, dedicating time to mentorship and networking that empower underrepresented communities in the business world.Erica Campbell’s career reflects a rare combination of strategic insight, operational excellence, and passionate advocacy for inclusive business practices. Her leadership continues to drive measurable impact while inspiring future generations of finance professionals to lead with both expertise and purpose.Learn More about Erica Campbell:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/erica-campbell Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

