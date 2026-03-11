Influential Women Spotlights Julie Krueger: Award-Winning Meetings And Events Professional, Founder Of NXUS Collective

MINNESOTA, MN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creating Meaningful Connections Through Strategic Events, Incentive Travel, and Community ImpactJulie Krueger, CMP, is an award-winning meetings and events professional whose career spans more than two decades of managing strategic sourcing, contracting, and planning for Fortune 500 companies. Known for her operational excellence and collaborative approach, Julie has successfully led the strategic sourcing and contracting of over 270 annual meetings and incentive programs with enterprise-wide budgets exceeding $25 million. Her expertise encompasses hotel sourcing, site selection, SMMP development, and vendor negotiations, while leveraging tools like Cvent to ensure seamless, high-impact experiences.In 2025, Julie launched NXUS Collective, LLC, a boutique meetings, events, and travel consultancy grounded in her belief that the most impactful experiences begin with meaningful human connection. Through NXUS Collective, Julie curates incentive travel, designs corporate events, and provides end-to-end event strategy, always linking people, places, and possibilities. Her personalized approach, deep industry knowledge, and ability to foster long-term partnerships continue to make her a trusted collaborator and advisor in the meetings and events landscape.Julie attributes her success to resilience and embracing challenges as opportunities for growth. Following a career transition in 2025, she took a leap of faith by launching her own business, transforming a difficult moment into a platform for pursuing her passion: creating events and experiences that connect and inspire. “My drive to help people through meaningful events and travel experiences has been the foundation of this new chapter—and I’m grateful every day that I trusted myself to pursue it,” she says.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Julie is guided by values of inclusivity, community, and impact. She is deeply committed to creating experiences that foster connection and accessibility, both in her work and personal life. One of her proudest achievements reflects this dedication: helping lead a grassroots effort that raised over $450,000 to build the first handicap-accessible park in her community, ensuring families no longer had to travel 30 miles for an inclusive space to play. This project mirrors her professional philosophy—bringing people together to generate meaningful, lasting change.Recognized as Best Meeting Professional by Minnesota Meetings & Events Magazine, Julie Krueger continues to shape the future of meetings, events, and incentive travel. Through NXUS Collective, she combines her 25+ years of corporate client experience with creativity, strategy, and empathy, delivering experiences that resonate long after the event ends. Her work demonstrates that at the heart of every successful event lies not only meticulous planning but also the power of connection, inclusion, and shared purpose.Learn More about Julie Krueger:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/julie-krueger Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

