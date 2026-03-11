President Cyril Ramaphosa: Media remarks on occasion of State Visit to Brazil

Your Excellency, President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva,

Ambassadors,

Ministers,

Distinguished Members of our Delegations

Ladies and gentlemen of the Media

I wish to thank you, President Lula, for the warm welcome extended to me and my delegation and for the constructive manner in which our discussions have been conducted.

We wish to pay our respects to the victims of the recent floods and landslides in the state of Minas Gerais and to convey to the families of those who lost their lives our deepest condolences.

Our meeting takes place in the year that South Africa celebrates the 30th anniversary of the adoption of our democratic Constitution.

On this occasion, we reflect on the progress our democratic nation has made and the sacrifices that made our freedom possible.

We remain deeply grateful for the solidarity of the people of Brazil during our struggle for freedom. This support contributed meaningfully to the achievements we celebrate today.

Our visit takes place against the backdrop of renewed conflict in the Middle East. We reiterate our call for the peaceful resolution of all disputes in line with the United Nations Charter. We condemn the loss of civilian life and the destruction of vital infrastructure.

We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Your leadership has strengthened the foundations of our strategic partnership. We value your guidance on how our cooperation can be deepened and made more impactful.

South Africa and Brazil share a commitment to equality, economic growth and the eradication of poverty. These shared values provide a strong basis for building practical, mutually beneficial programmes that advance our respective national development priorities.

I am joined by several Ministers and officials. Working with their Brazilian counterparts, this delegation is well positioned to expand cooperation across key areas of mutual interest.

Our interactions with the Brazilian government and the forthcoming Business Forum are important steps in strengthening and expanding our strategic partnership.

The South Africa–Brazil Joint Commission is a central platform for this work and we look forward to hosting its eighth session later this year.

We also welcome progress in several sectors, including the conclusion of the Memorandum of Intent on Agriculture and the Memorandum of Understanding on Basic Education.

Deepening our economic cooperation is imperative.

South Africa remains committed to strengthening cooperation in agriculture, agro‑processing and value‑added exports.

Enhancing reciprocal market access, including through the MERCOSUR–SACU Preferential Trade Agreement, will be vital. Our business delegation stands ready to pursue new commercial opportunities.

South Africa serves as a strategic entry point for Brazil into the African continent, just as Brazil provides a gateway for South Africa into Latin America and the Caribbean. This visit strengthens these linkages and supports broader regional engagement.

As we conclude our engagements, I reaffirm South Africa’s commitment to advancing our Strategic Partnership.

The clarity and warmth of our discussions give me confidence that the momentum generated during this visit will yield concrete outcomes for both our nations and our respective regions.

President Lula, thank you once again for your generous hospitality and the spirit of partnership that continues to define our relationship.

We look forward to welcoming you to South Africa soon.

I thank you.

Obrigado.

