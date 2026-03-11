The Government Advisory Services Market Is Projected to Grow to $75.57 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Government Advisory Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The government advisory services sector has been experiencing notable growth recently, driven by evolving public sector needs and increasing complexities in governance. This market is witnessing rising demand as governments worldwide seek expert advice to enhance policy-making, reform processes, and service delivery. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and the main factors shaping this expanding industry.

Government Advisory Services Market Size and Growth Forecast

The government advisory services market has expanded significantly in recent years. It is projected to increase from $47.93 billion in 2025 to $52.62 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This historical growth has been supported by a surge in public sector reform initiatives, the growing complexity of regulatory frameworks, increased government expenditures, and a heightened focus on building institutional capacity and adopting performance-oriented governance models.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $75.57 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.5%. The forecasted growth is fueled by greater investment in smart government projects, rising demand for cybersecurity advisory, expanded sustainability and climate policy consulting, the increasing application of advanced analytics in public administration, and a stronger emphasis on citizen-focused service delivery. Key trends include a growing need for digital governance advice, policy modernization efforts, wider adoption of e-governance systems, data-driven decision-making in the public sector, and enhanced focus on risk management and compliance advisory.

Understanding Government Advisory Services and Their Role

Government advisory services encompass professional consulting provided to public sector organizations and government bodies to support policy development, governance improvement, operational efficiency, and reform implementation. These services extend expertise in critical fields such as finance, digital transformation, infrastructure development, public health, and regulatory compliance. The primary objective is to enable informed decision-making and effective public service delivery. Providers range from global consulting firms to think tanks and specialized experts with backgrounds in public administration.

Financial Advisory Services as a Key Growth Driver for Government Advisory

One of the primary forces propelling the government advisory services market is the increasing demand for financial advisory services. These services provide expert guidance to individuals and organizations in managing finances, investments, and strategic planning. Within the government advisory context, financial advisory helps optimize budget planning, public spending, and resource allocation for development projects. For example, in 2024, the Investment Adviser Association reported that the number of financial advisers in the US rose to 15,870, with the client base growing 6.8% to 68.4 million. This growing reliance on financial expertise is a significant factor driving expansion in government advisory offerings.

Regional Overview of the Government Advisory Services Market

In 2025, North America held the largest market share in government advisory services, reflecting the region's advanced administrative infrastructure and demand for specialized consultancy. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market analysis also covers other significant territories including South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive picture of global market dynamics.

