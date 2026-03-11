Minister Buti Manamela requests urgent report on ETDP SETA office lease matter

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, has noted media reports regarding the lease agreement entered into by the Education, Training and Development Practices Sector Education and Training Authority (ETDP SETA) for office premises in Johannesburg.

The matter raises serious concerns relating to governance, building compliance, and the potential implications for public funds. The Minister has therefore requested an urgent report by the department, which is engaging the ETDP SETA. The report should establish the full facts surrounding the procurement process, lease agreement, and the circumstances that led to the non-occupation of the premises.

The report should also address the financial exposure of the SETA, the health and safety considerations affecting staff, and any investigations currently underway relating to the matter.

The Minister has emphasised that the safety of employees and the responsible use of public resources remain paramount, and that any governance failures or irregularities identified will be dealt with in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

The Department will assess the report and advise the Minister on the appropriate course of action, once all relevant facts have been established.

The Ministry will only communicate on the matter once the report has been received, studied and an appropriate way forward has been determined.

