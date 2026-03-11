Western Cape Education on opening of School admissions applications for 2027

The Western Cape Minister of Education, Mr David Maynier, encourages parents and caregivers to prepare the required documents ahead of the opening of the on-time school admissions application window for Grade R, 1 and 8 in 2027.

The on-time applications window opens on Tuesday, 10 March 2026 and will close on Tuesday, 14 April 2026.

Parents are responsible for ensuring that they submit their applications for admission on time. Applying on time is essential to ensure that learners are included in the first round of applications and to support the Western Cape Education Department’s planning for the 2027 school year.

Parents and caregivers must upload copies of the following documents when submitting an application:

The learner’s most recent official school report (where applicable)

Certified proof of identity of the learner

Birth certificate, ID or passport

For foreign learners: a passport, study permit, proof of application for a permit, or a copy of the parent’s asylum seeker or refugee permit

If none of the above are available, a South African Police Service affidavit will be accepted

Immunisation card (Road to Health Certificate), required for primary school applications

Proof of residence, such as a municipal account, lease agreement, or affidavit confirming residence

Once these documents have been gathered and uploaded, completing the online application should not take long. Preparing these documents before the application period opens will make the process quicker, easier and less stressful.

The online admissions system is zero rated, allowing parents to access the platform without using mobile data. Parents are encouraged to submit applications through the Western Cape Education Department admissions portal.

To assist parents, the Department provides step-by-step guidance, including video tutorials, on the admissions webpage.

The Department will also host pop-up admissions sites across the province during the on-time application window to assist parents who need help completing online applications or who do not have internet access.

Each year, thousands of late applications place significant strain on the system and delay placement processes. Submitting applications during the on-time window helps the Department plan effectively to ensure placement for learners.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged not to delay and to submit applications between 10 March and 14 April 2026.

